Canadian Open 2023: Tommy Paul vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Tommy Paul vs Marcos Giron

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Date: August 10, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Tommy Paul vs Marcos Giron preview

Giron stunned Rune in the second round of the Canadian Open

Tommy Paul will square off against Marcos Giron for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Canadian Open on Thursday.

Paul beat Francsico Cerundolo in a marathon three-setter 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, which lasted two hours and 47 minutes. In the first set, both players held serve all the way to the tiebreak, but Paul kept his focus to take a one-set lead. The American, however, struggled to maintain his level in the second set and was broken twice consecutively to go down 1-5. However, he evened it out to 5-5 miraculously, and the set then headed to a tiebreak. This time around, Cerundolo took the tiebreak.

In the third set, Paul clinched an early break and held serve till the end to seal a spot in the third round. Paul had earlier beaten Diego Schwartzman in the first round.

Marcos Giron, on the other hand, created an upset on Wednesday when he stunned fifth seed Holger Rune 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. The qualifier wrapped up the first set quickly before Rune fought back to take the second set 6-4. Giron went up 5-2 with a double break but failed to serve it out in his first attempt, but broke right back to claim the biggest win of his career.

The victory marked his second top 10 victory in 17 attempts. Giron won two matches in qualifying and beat Emil Ruusuvuori before his win against Rune.

Tommy Paul vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Giron leads the head-to-head 1-0 on the ATP Tour. They have also played three matches in lower-level tournaments where Giron leads 2-1. Giron won their last meeting at the Miami Open in 2021.

Tommy Paul vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(over/under) Tommy Paul Marcos Giron

The odds will be updated once available.

Tommy Paul vs Marcos Giron prediction

Paul will look to seal a spot in the quarterfinals

Tommy Paul will look to back up his quarterfinal appearance at the Canadian Open last year when he faces Giron on Thursday. He has been playing some great tennis this year and will have the advantage against Giron.

Paul's serve and athleticism have been on show this week, and the American will hope to use that later today. Both players like to extend the rallies and are excellent movers on the hard courts. Though Giron has had the edge in the head-to-head, Paul is much improved since their last meeting and should take the victory.

Pick: Paul to win in straight sets.