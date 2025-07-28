Canadian Open 2025: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Tristan Boyer preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs (Q) Tristan Boyer
Date: July 28, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Tristan Boyer preview
Aleksandar Kovacevic will take on qualifier Tristan Boyer in the first round of the 2025 Canadian Open on Monday, July 28. The winner will face twelfth-seed Jakub Mensik in the second round.
Kovacevic's hard-court swing on the main tour this year commenced at the Open Occitanie, where he defeated the likes of Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik to finish as runner-up. However, this was followed by first-round defeats at the ABN AMRO Open and the Sunshine Double.
Kovacevic regained his touch on hard courts at the Los Cabos Open, where he made yet another impressive run to the final. However, he spoiled his chances of clinching his first career title yet again, losing to Denis Shapovalov in the final. In his most recent outing at the Citi DC Open, the 26-year-old suffered a second-round exit.
Meanwhile, Boyer has mostly played in Challenger tournaments this year, with his hard-court appearances on the main tour restricted to just three events. He started off at the Australian Open, where he made it to the main draw via qualifiers and reached the second round.
Boyer then suffered a first-round defeat at the Delray Beach Open. In his last hard-court outing, at the BNP Paribas Open, the American registered a comeback win over Aleksandar Vukic in the opener. However, he lost to tenth-seed Tommy Paul in the second round. In Toronto, the American defeated James Kent Trotter, 7-6(6), 6-3, in the qualifiers.
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Tristan Boyer head-to-head
This will be the first time the two Americans cross paths on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Monday's fixture.
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Tristan Boyer odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Tristan Boyer prediction
Although Kovacevic's overall performance this year has not been the most satisfactory, he has been impressive on hard courts. His win percentage on hard stands at 64%, while his overall season percentage is 46%.
Boyer has been winless in his last five matches, including Challenger tournaments. He has the advantage of experiencing the conditions at the Sobeys Stadium, having played the qualifier. However, getting the better of a superiorly skilled Kovacevic still looks unlikely.
Kovacevic's impressive form on hard courts makes him the clear favorite in this fixture. He could potentially make a deep run at the ATP 1000 event if he stays in excellent shape.
Pick: Kovacevic to win in straight sets.