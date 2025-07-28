Canadian Open 2025: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Tristan Boyer preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs (Q) Tristan Boyer

Date: July 28, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Tristan Boyer preview

Kovacevic at the 2025 Citi DC Open (Image Source: Getty)

Aleksandar Kovacevic will take on qualifier Tristan Boyer in the first round of the 2025 Canadian Open on Monday, July 28. The winner will face twelfth-seed Jakub Mensik in the second round.

Kovacevic's hard-court swing on the main tour this year commenced at the Open Occitanie, where he defeated the likes of Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik to finish as runner-up. However, this was followed by first-round defeats at the ABN AMRO Open and the Sunshine Double.

Kovacevic regained his touch on hard courts at the Los Cabos Open, where he made yet another impressive run to the final. However, he spoiled his chances of clinching his first career title yet again, losing to Denis Shapovalov in the final. In his most recent outing at the Citi DC Open, the 26-year-old suffered a second-round exit.

Meanwhile, Boyer has mostly played in Challenger tournaments this year, with his hard-court appearances on the main tour restricted to just three events. He started off at the Australian Open, where he made it to the main draw via qualifiers and reached the second round.

Boyer then suffered a first-round defeat at the Delray Beach Open. In his last hard-court outing, at the BNP Paribas Open, the American registered a comeback win over Aleksandar Vukic in the opener. However, he lost to tenth-seed Tommy Paul in the second round. In Toronto, the American defeated James Kent Trotter, 7-6(6), 6-3, in the qualifiers.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Tristan Boyer head-to-head

This will be the first time the two Americans cross paths on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Monday's fixture.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Tristan Boyer odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tristan Boyer +240 +1.5 (-118) Over 22.5 (-110) Aleksandar Kovacevic -325 -1.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Tristan Boyer prediction

Boyer in action at the 2025 Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Although Kovacevic's overall performance this year has not been the most satisfactory, he has been impressive on hard courts. His win percentage on hard stands at 64%, while his overall season percentage is 46%.

Boyer has been winless in his last five matches, including Challenger tournaments. He has the advantage of experiencing the conditions at the Sobeys Stadium, having played the qualifier. However, getting the better of a superiorly skilled Kovacevic still looks unlikely.

Kovacevic's impressive form on hard courts makes him the clear favorite in this fixture. He could potentially make a deep run at the ATP 1000 event if he stays in excellent shape.

Pick: Kovacevic to win in straight sets.

