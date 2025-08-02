Canadian Open 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (26) Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien

Date: August 2, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada -Sportsnet, TVA

Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien preview

Alex Michelsen hits a forehand in Toronto | Image Source: Getty

26th-seeded Alex Michelsen will face his compatriot Learner Tien for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 National Bank Open on Saturday (August 2).

Michelsen has enjoyed a career-best season on the ATP Tour in 2025, rising to a career-high singles ranking of 30 and making it to the second week of a Major tournament for the first time in his career at the Australian Open. The 20-year-old has been in inspiring form in Toronto this week.

After a routine first-round victory against Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, the World No. 34 pulled out all the stops to upset third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 in two hours and 31 minutes to reach the Round of 16 at the hardcourt tournament. The 6'4 American will next face fellow NextGen talent Learner Tien, who also made a name for himself in Melbourne earlier this year with a five-set win over Daniil Medvedev en route to the second week.

Although the World No. 61 has since had a quiet year, he has made plenty of amends by reaching the fourth round of this week's National Bank Open. The 19-year-old has defeated Denis Shapovalov, Reilly Opelka, and Colton Smith thus far and is one of the dark horses that can go deep at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien head-to-head

Michelsen leads Tien 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The American defeated his younger rival at the 2025 Houston Open in straight sets.

Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Alex Michelsen -110 -1.5 (+190) Over 21.5 (-165) Learner Tien -110 +1.5 (-295) Under 21.5 (+115)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien prediction

Michelsen has won 77% of his first-serve points in his last two wins in Toronto and has also generally rallied well on the medium-paced hardcourts of the tournament. More importantly, he has stayed true to his tactic of approaching the net early during the baseline exchanges.

The above ploy will likely be challenged by Tien's shot tolerance and endurance. The young American is a gritty baseliner with a lefty advantage, which will offer a sharp-edged matchup to the big-serving Michelsen. Provided the teen phenom can maintain depth on his groundstrokes, he has a good chance of recording his maiden Masters-level quarterfinal appearance on Saturday.

Pick: Tien to win in three sets.

