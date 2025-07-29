Canadian Open 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Tomas Barrios Vera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (26) Alex Michelsen vs (Q) Tomas Barrios Vera
Date: July 29, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Alex Michelsen vs Tomas Barrios Vera preview
26th seed Alex Michelsen will square off against qualifier Tomas Barrios Vera in the second round of the Canadian Open 2025.
Michelsen rose to prominence with his fourth-round showing at the Australian Open at the start of the season. He then made the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open but failed to register back-to-back wins for the remainder of the hardcourt swing. Following a quarterfinal finish in Houston at the onset of the clay season, he didn't win another match on the red dirt.
Michelsen showed plenty of promise during the grass swing, reaching the quarterfinals in Halle and the semifinals in Mallorca. However, he lost to Miomir Kecmanovic in five sets in the first round of Wimbledon. He left last week's Citi DC Open without a win as well. As one of the seeded players in Toronto, he received a first-round bye.
Barrios Vera came through the qualifying rounds of the Canadian Open to book his spot in the main draw. He was up against veteran Gael Monfils in the first round. The qualifier overcame a 3-0 deficit to snatch the opening set from his rival's grasp.
Monfils returned the favor in the second set, fighting back from a break down to take the set. He held two match points each on Barrios Vera's serve in the 10th and 12th games in the third set but the latter held his nerve to erase them. The Chilean then came out on top in the tie-break to score a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3) win.
Alex Michelsen vs Tomas Barrios Vera head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Alex Michelsen vs Tomas Barrios Vera odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Alex Michelsen vs Tomas Barrios Vera prediction
Michelsen has tallied 18 wins this season and has lost the same number of matches as well. He is currently on a three-match losing streak, starting with his semifinal exit from Mallorca. He lost in the first round of the Canadian Open on his debut last year.
Barrios Vera showed nerves of steel to fend off four match points against Monfils. He not only scored his first main draw win of the season but also his first win at the Masters 1000 level. He won 70 percent of his first serve points and struck 27 winners against 25 unforced errors.
Despite his poor form at the moment, Michelsen will still be favored to beat Barrios Vera. The latter still has only one win to his name this year at the ATP level, and he will need to prove his win over Monfils wasn't a one-off. The American has a better record than the qualifier this season, and this match could help him resume his winning ways.
Pick: Alex Michelsen to win in three sets.