Canadian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Adam Walton preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Adam Walton

Date: July 29, 2025

Tournament: 2025 National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Adam Walton preview

In Picture: Zverev at the Canadian Open (Getty)

Top seed Alexander Zverev will face Australia's Adam Walton in the second round of the 2025 Canadian Open.

Trending

Zverev has a 35-14 win/loss record in 2025 with his marquee result coming at the Australian Open, where he lost against Jannik Sinner in the final. Overall, he has an 11-4 win/loss record on the hard courts this year.

Zverev has a combined 24-10 win/loss record on the natural surfaces, winning a clay court title in Munich where he won 6-2, 6-4 against Ben Shelton in the final. He also reached the final of the grass-court event in Stuttgart, where he lost 3-6, 6-7 (0) against Taylor Fritz. The German player's last outing was at Wimbledon, where he crashed out in the first round, losing against Arthur Rinderknech in the first round. He received a bye in the first round in Toronto as he is the top seed.

Adam Walton has a 31-22 win/loss record in 2025, including his matches on the Challenger Tour. He won a title at a Challenger event in Brisbane, winning 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) against Jason Murray Kubler. He also reached the final of the Challenger event in Busan, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Terence Atmane.

On the main Tour, Walton's best result came at the Los Cabos Open, where he lost 2-6, 2-6 against Denis Shapovalov in the semifinal. At the Canadian Open, he began his campaign with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 against Benjamin Bonzi in the first round.

Alexander Zverev vs Adam Walton head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Alexander Zverev vs Adam Walton odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -1200 -1.5 (-300) Over 20.5 (+105) Adam Walton +650 +1.5 (+200) Under 20.5 (-150)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Adam Walton prediction

Zverev has a 69 percent win rate on hard courts, winning 15 titles from 22 finals on the surface. He is a former champion in Canada, as he won the title back in 2017, winning 6-3, 6-4 against Roger Federer in the final.

Walton has yet to reach a final on any surface on the ATP Tour. His nine titles from seventeen finals at the ITF and the Challenger Tour combined have all come on the hard courts, the last of which was at Brisbane this year.

Zverev is the overwhelming favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the top seed and is a former champion in Canada.

Pick- Zverev to win in straight sets

