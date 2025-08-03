Canadian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (18) Alexei Popyrin

Date: August 3, 2025

Tournament: Canadian Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Alexander Zverev vs Alexei Popyrin preview

Alexander Zverev will take on Alexei Popyrin in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

Zverev has had a tough season so far. After a runner-up finish in Melbourne, he clinched the title in Munich. He also participated in the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Arthur Rinderknech in the first round.

The German made amends in Toronto by cruising past Matteo Arnaldi and Francisco Cerundolo in the initial few rounds. He secured the victory midway through the fourth round as Cerundolo retired due to injury. Zverev has dropped one set in Toronto so far.

Popyrin at the National Bank Open 2025 - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Alexei Popyrin has had an ordinary season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Monte-Carlo and Geneva, he reached the fourth round in Paris. He also participated in Wimbledon, but lost to Arthur Fery in the first round.

Popyrin started his campaign in Toronto with confident wins over Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune in the initial few rounds. He defeated Rune in a close three-set bout, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. The Australian is the defending champion at the Canadian Open this year.

Alexander Zverev vs Alexei Popyrin head-to-head

Zverev leads the head-to-head against Popyrin 3-0. He defeated the Australian most recently in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Alexander Zverev vs Alexei Popyrin odds

Alexander Zverev vs Alexei Popyrin prediction

Zverev seems determined to make an impact after his early loss in London. He's started on a strong note, but needs to keep his composure to enter the last four. The German has an excellent all-around game and heavy groundstrokes off both wings.

Popyrin, meanwhile, has shown his desire to defend his title in Toronto. The Australian has chipped in with decent results this season, but has yet to make the headlines on tour. He can beat any opponent on his day and has been resilient in Toronto so far.

The player who begins well will have a slight edge in this bout. It's tough to call out a winner in the quarterfinals, but Zverev's previous record against Popyrin will tilt the tie in his favor. The German should be able to solve this riddle and enter the last four in Toronto.

Pick: Zverev to win in three sets.

