Canadian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (14) Francisco Cerundolo

Date: August 1, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada -Sportsnet, TVA

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Alexander Zverev is the favorite to go all the way in Toronto | Image Source: Getty

Top seed Alexander Zverev will face 14th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the 2025 National Bank Open on Friday (August 1).

Zverev has endured an up-and-down season on the ATP Tour since reaching his third career Major final at this year's Australian Open, where he was blanked by defending champion Jannik Sinner in straight sets. Before arriving in Toronto, the German has dropped 13 of his last 40 matches. And while that number isn't alarming to the average viewer, it doesn't bode well for a player of the World No. 3's pedigree.

That said, the 28-year-old is seemingly back in great form at this week's National Bank Open. After a routine first-round win over Australia's Adam Walton, he doused the dangerous Matteo Arnaldi's challenge by a scoreline of 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the Round of 16 at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Cerundolo, meanwhile, enjoyed respectable results during the European claycourt swing earlier in 2025 but has struggled since a surprise first-round exit at the French Open. Having gone 2-6 in his last eight tour-level outings, the World No. 24 has hit top form again in Toronto this week with straight-set victories against quality opposition like Jaume Munar and Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Cerundolo leads Zverev by a margin of 3-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Argentinian defeated the German at the 2025 Madrid Open, the 2025 Argentina Open, and the 2024 Madrid Open.

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Alexander Zverev -325 -1.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-155) Francisco Cerundolo +240 +1.5 (-125) Under 21.5 (+105)

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Francisco Cerundolo hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Although Zverev has not been going all out from the baseline recently, that ploy has worked well enough for him in terms of cutting down on unforced errors. The top seed has balanced groundstrokes on both wings and has won a whopping 85% of his first-serve points in his last two wins.

Cerundolo has also turned in an all-round performance in his National Bank Open campaign thus far. More importantly, the 26-year-old matches up well against his higher-ranked opponent owing to not only his timing on the ball, but also the fact that Zverev's deep and high balls land in his strikezone.

Keeping that in mind, the three-time Major runner-up will likely have to dig deep during their fourth-round encounter in Toronto if he wants to come away the victor.

Pick: Zverev to win in three sets.

