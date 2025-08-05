Canadian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (11) Karen Khachanov

Date: August 6, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov preview

Alexander Zverev at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Alexander Zverev will take on Karen Khachanov in the semifinals of the Canadian Open 2025.

Zverev scored wins over Adam Walton, 32nd seed Matteo Arnaldi, and 14th seed Francisco Cerundolo to set up a quarterfinal showdown against defending champion Alexei Popyrin. Neither player made any inroads on the other's serve during the opening set, thus leading to a tie-break.

Zverev was initially on the backfoot in the tie-break but eventually turned things around, even holding a couple of set points. Popyrin fended them off to snatch the set from the top seed. The defending champion overcame a break deficit to get back on serve in the second set.

However, Popyrin buckled under pressure while serving to stay in the set at 5-4, getting broken and handing the set to Zverev. The German raced to a 3-0 lead in the deciding set, which eventually sealed a 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3 comeback win in his favor.

Khachanov beat Juan Pablo Ficovich, Emilio Nava and eighth seed Casper Ruud to make the last eight, where he was up against 26th seed Alex Michelsen. The Russian overturned a 0-2 deficit into a 4-2 lead for him, remaining ahead until the end to take the first set. He then saved two set points in the second set before coming out on top in the tie-break to win the match 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Zverev leads their rivalry 5-2. He won their previous encounter at the Cincinnati Open 2024 in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev

-235 +1.5 (-700) Over 22.5 (-145) Karen Khachanov +190 -1.5 (+360) Under 22.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Karen Khachanov at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players are through to their first Masters 1000 semifinal of the season. Khachanov found himself in a spot of bother from time to time against Michelsen but found a way to overcome adversity. He won 85 percent of his first serve points, though his 27 unforced errors were a little higher than his tally of winners, which stood at 16.

Zverev brought an end to Popyrin's title defense with his win. He won 85 percent of points on the back of his first serve and struck 28 winners against 30 unforced errors. He won the Canadian Open in 2017, beating Roger Federer in the final to claim his second Masters 1000 title, his only triumph at the tournament.

Zverev will fancy his odds of reaching a second Canadian Open final given his record against Khachanov. Aside from a 5-2 head-to-head in his favor, he has also won their last three matches for the loss of five games at the most. The German seems to be finding his footing in Toronto, and should be able to punch his ticket into the final based on his current form and record against his opponent.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

