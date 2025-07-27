Match Details
Fixture: Alexandra Eala vs Marketa Vondrousova
Date: July 27, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alexandra Eala vs Marketa Vondrousova preview
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines will take on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the first round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, July 27.
Eala has not been able to do much at the Grand Slams this season. She could not qualify for the Australian Open and was eliminated in the first round of both French Open and Wimbledon. She, however, managed to reach the final of the Lexus Eastbourne Open this season.
Eala is ranked 69th in singles at the moment. She remains a decent player, but has not quite been able to play up to her potential this season so far.
Meanwhile, Vondrousova is a former Wimbledon champion, but finds herself ranked 65th in the world at the moment. She reached the third round of the French Open and the second round of Wimbledon this year. Moreover, she also managed to win the Grasscourt Championships in Berlin, thus proving her ability on grass yet again.
Alexandra Eala vs Marketa Vondrousova Odds
This is going to be the first match between the two players at the WTA level. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.
Alexandra Eala vs Marketa Vondrousova odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Alexandra Eala vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction
Eala is only 20 now and has a long career ahead of her. Vondrousova is six years older than Eala and is in her prime as a player at the moment.
Vondrousova is also the more powerful of the two players, having a bigger serve and heavier groundstrokes. Eala can make up for that deficiency with her superior court coverage to an extent. However, she might still find it difficult to deal with the former Wimbledon champion's power on a medium-fast hard court at the Canadian Open.
Vondrousova will look to hit through the Filipino repeatedly with her forehand. It remains to be seen whether Eala's defence can hold up against the power of the Czech. As of now, it can be said that Vondrousova will be the slight favorite going into the match. Eala might be able to take a set off the Czech though.
Pick: Vondrousova to win in three sets.