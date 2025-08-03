Canadian Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Andrey Rublev vs (20) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Date: August 3, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview
Sixth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia will take on 20th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in the round of 16 of the 2025 Canadian Open on Sunday, August 3.
Rublev has shown good form so far at the Canadian Open. He beat Hugo Gaston of France in straight sets and then eliminated Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in a tight three-setter. The Russian has not won a tournament in a long time, but will want to make amends in Toronto.
Davidovich Fokina reached the final of the last tournament he played in, the Citi Open in Washington. The Spaniard has had a couple of straight-set victories in Toronto against Corentin Moutet and Jakub Mensik. Davidovich Fokina remains a dangerous player on his day.
Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head
Davidovich Fokina and Rublev have clashed on six occasions so far, with the Russian winning five of those matches. Rublev thus leads their head-to-head 5-1 at the moment.
Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction
Rublev has not been in his best form for the past year or so. On the other hand, Davidovich Fokina is capable of producing brilliant moments, but is not consistent enough.
Both players have big forehands, and one expects to see a lot of cross-court forehand exchanges between them. Rublev will have a slight upper hand in these, as Davidovich Fokina has a tendency to overpress at times and thus hit his shots long.
However, Davidovich Fokina's ability to cover the court well will give him an advantage. The Spaniard is also the better player on the net of the two and will benefit if the game deviates from a baseline battle. Overall, one can say that an upset might be on the cards on Sunday. Davidovich Fokina might be able to force a win over Rublev, but it should not be easy for him.
Pick: Davidovich Fokina to win in three sets.