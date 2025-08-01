Canadian Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (6) Andrey Rublev vs (28) Lorenzo Sonego

Date: August 1, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia will take on 28th-seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open on Friday, August 1.

Ad

Trending

Rublev beat Hugo Gaston of France in straight sets in the second round. He has had an ordinary year so far according to his standards. He reached the fourth round of both the French Open and Wimbledon. Reaching the final of the Hamburg Open has been his best performance so far this year. Once ranked inside the top five in the world, he is now ranked 11th.

Meanwhile, Sonego beat Yunchaokete Bu of China in straight sets in the first round. He lost in the first round of the French Open and in the fourth round of Wimbledon prior to that. Once ranked 21st in the world, the Italian is now ranked 38th but remains competitive at the highest level. He has been regularly making it deep into various tournaments he has played in.

Ad

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Rublev and Sonego have clashed four times at the ATP-level, with each player winning two matches. Thus, their head-to-head stands at 2-2 at the moment.

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev





Lorenzo Sonego







Ad

(Odds will be updated once available.)

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Both Rublev and Sonego have distinct key weapons. For the Russian, it is his forehand, and for the Italian, his serve. Their match is going to see some forceful forehand exchanges, as Sonego has a powerful forehand, too.

The Italian will look to win a lot of easy points by virtue of his lethal serve. It will be important for Rublev To return well, because he will find it difficult to break the Italian otherwise. Sonego also has the tendency to come to the net often, which might expose him to Rublev's powerful forehand passes.

Ad

In such a scenario, it can be assumed that it is going to be a close match. However, Rublev is a proven player on big occasions and will start as the favorite on Friday. Sonego, however, might manage to take a set off him.

Pick: Rublev to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadeep Roy Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.



Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.



Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.



Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport. Know More