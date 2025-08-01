Canadian Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Andrey Rublev vs (28) Lorenzo Sonego
Date: August 1, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview
Sixth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia will take on 28th-seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open on Friday, August 1.
Rublev beat Hugo Gaston of France in straight sets in the second round. He has had an ordinary year so far according to his standards. He reached the fourth round of both the French Open and Wimbledon. Reaching the final of the Hamburg Open has been his best performance so far this year. Once ranked inside the top five in the world, he is now ranked 11th.
Meanwhile, Sonego beat Yunchaokete Bu of China in straight sets in the first round. He lost in the first round of the French Open and in the fourth round of Wimbledon prior to that. Once ranked 21st in the world, the Italian is now ranked 38th but remains competitive at the highest level. He has been regularly making it deep into various tournaments he has played in.
Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head
Rublev and Sonego have clashed four times at the ATP-level, with each player winning two matches. Thus, their head-to-head stands at 2-2 at the moment.
Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego odds
Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction
Both Rublev and Sonego have distinct key weapons. For the Russian, it is his forehand, and for the Italian, his serve. Their match is going to see some forceful forehand exchanges, as Sonego has a powerful forehand, too.
The Italian will look to win a lot of easy points by virtue of his lethal serve. It will be important for Rublev To return well, because he will find it difficult to break the Italian otherwise. Sonego also has the tendency to come to the net often, which might expose him to Rublev's powerful forehand passes.
In such a scenario, it can be assumed that it is going to be a close match. However, Rublev is a proven player on big occasions and will start as the favorite on Friday. Sonego, however, might manage to take a set off him.
Pick: Rublev to win in three sets.