Canadian Open 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

By Aman Mohamed
Published Aug 01, 2025 06:05 GMT
Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Muchova - Image Source: Getty
Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Muchova - Image Source: Getty

Match details

Ad

Fixture: (17) Belinda Bencic vs (11) Karolina Muchova

Date: August 2, 2025

Tournament: Canadian Open 2025

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Muchova preview

Belinda Bencic will take on Karolina Muchova in the third round of the Canadian Open.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bencic has had an amazing season so far. After a title-winning run in Abu Dhabi, she reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and the semifinals in Wimbledon. Despite a valiant effort against Iga Swiatek, the Pole defeated her at the All England Club, 6-2, 6-0.

The Swiss pro started her campaign in Montreal with a solid win against Eugenie Bouchard. She outfoxed the local favorite in a close three-set bout, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. Bencic is one of the dark horses to win the event this year.

Ad
Muchova at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Muchova at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Karolina Muchova had had an ordinary season so far. After a semifinal run in Dubai, she reached the third round in Miami and the last 16 in Queen's Club. She also participated in Wimbledon but lost to Wang Xin Yu in the first round.

Ad

Muchova started her campaign in Montreal by cruising past Antonia Ruzic in the second round. She defeated the Croatian in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5. The Czech won 66% of her first serve points and saved five out of seven break points in the last round.

Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Bencic leads the head-to-head against Muchova 2-1. The Czech won their most recent encounter in the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Ad

Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Muchova odds

Player Name MoneylineHandicap Bets Total Games
Belinda Bencic -160+1.5(-425)Over 21.5(-120)
Karolina Muchova +125-1.5(+250)Under 21.5(-118)
Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Bencic at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Bencic at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Bencic was expected to take some time to find her rhythm after her maternity break, but she has surprised everyone with a strong return. She achieved her career-best result in London last month and will be eager to carry that momentum into Montreal.

Ad

On the other hand, Muchova hasn’t made much of an impact this year. Her recent matches have lacked energy and creativity, and her form seems to have dipped over the past few months.

The Czech is known for her flat groundstrokes and solid play on hard courts, but facing Bencic’s all-round game will be a big challenge on Saturday.

Looking at their current form and past meetings, Bencic has the upper hand in this bout. She’s most likely to book her place in the fourth round of the Canada Open.

Pick: Bencic to win in three sets.

About the author
Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Twitter icon

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications