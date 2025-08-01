Canadian Open 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (17) Belinda Bencic vs (11) Karolina Muchova

Date: August 2, 2025

Tournament: Canadian Open 2025

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Muchova preview

Belinda Bencic will take on Karolina Muchova in the third round of the Canadian Open.

Bencic has had an amazing season so far. After a title-winning run in Abu Dhabi, she reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and the semifinals in Wimbledon. Despite a valiant effort against Iga Swiatek, the Pole defeated her at the All England Club, 6-2, 6-0.

The Swiss pro started her campaign in Montreal with a solid win against Eugenie Bouchard. She outfoxed the local favorite in a close three-set bout, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. Bencic is one of the dark horses to win the event this year.

Muchova at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Karolina Muchova had had an ordinary season so far. After a semifinal run in Dubai, she reached the third round in Miami and the last 16 in Queen's Club. She also participated in Wimbledon but lost to Wang Xin Yu in the first round.

Muchova started her campaign in Montreal by cruising past Antonia Ruzic in the second round. She defeated the Croatian in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5. The Czech won 66% of her first serve points and saved five out of seven break points in the last round.

Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Bencic leads the head-to-head against Muchova 2-1. The Czech won their most recent encounter in the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Muchova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Belinda Bencic -160 +1.5(-425) Over 21.5(-120) Karolina Muchova +125 -1.5(+250) Under 21.5(-118)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Bencic at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Bencic was expected to take some time to find her rhythm after her maternity break, but she has surprised everyone with a strong return. She achieved her career-best result in London last month and will be eager to carry that momentum into Montreal.

On the other hand, Muchova hasn’t made much of an impact this year. Her recent matches have lacked energy and creativity, and her form seems to have dipped over the past few months.

The Czech is known for her flat groundstrokes and solid play on hard courts, but facing Bencic’s all-round game will be a big challenge on Saturday.

Looking at their current form and past meetings, Bencic has the upper hand in this bout. She’s most likely to book her place in the fourth round of the Canada Open.

Pick: Bencic to win in three sets.

