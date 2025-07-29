Canadian Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Ben Shelton vs (Q) Adrian Mannarino

Date: July 30, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Ben Shelton at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, fourth seed Ben Shelton will duke it out against qualifier Adrian Mannarino in the second round of the Canadian Open 2025.

Shelton ventured into new territory at the Australian Open this year, reaching the semifinals for the first time. He was sent packing by defending champion Jannik Sinner. A quarterfinal showing at the Indian Wells Masters was his next best result during the hardcourt swing.

Shelton commenced his clay season with a runner-up finish in Munich and concluded it with a fourth-round exit from the French Open, both of which were his best results on the surface. He advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time, where Sinner was once again responsible for his demise.

The American resumed his hardcourt swing at last week's Citi DC Open. He beat Mackenzie McDonald, Gabriel Diallo and Frances Tiafoe to make the semifinals. He was up against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a spot in the final, and lost to him 6-2, 7-5.

Mannarino booked his place in the main draw of the Canadian Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Juan Carlos Aguilar. He took on Marcos Giron in the first round, against whom he had lost all three of his prior meetings. The Frenchman had other ideas this time, beating his nemesis 6-4, 6-4 to register his first win over the American.

Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Mannarino leads their rivalry 2-0. He won their previous encounter at the Australian Open 2024 in five sets.

Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton

-550 +1.5 (-2000) Over 21.5 (-120) Adrian Mannarino +375 -1.5 (+625) Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Adrian Mannarino at the Los Cabos Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Mannarino not only scored his very first win over Giron but also registered his first main draw win on hardcourts this year. He improved his record for the season to 5-8 at the ATP level with his latest win. He dropped his serve only once in the previous round and won 91 percent of his first serve points.

Shelton has a 26-16 record this year, with a 13-7 record on hardcourts. A semifinal showing at last week's Citi DC Open indicates that he's ready for the upcoming big tournaments on hardcourts. He will now aim to progress beyond the second round of the Canadian Open for the first time in his career.

Shelton has lost both of his prior meetings against Mannarino. The last time these two crossed paths, the French veteran came out on top after battling for five sets in the third round of last year's Australian Open.

However, Mannarino has been in poor form for a while now. Given how he has played this year, it's tough to see him maintaining his perfect winning record against Shelton.

Pick: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.

