Canadian Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Ben Shelton vs (9) Alex de Minaur
Date: August 5, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Ben Shelton vs Alex de Minaur preview
Fourth-seed Ben Shelton will take on ninth-seed Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Canadian Open on Tuesday, August 5. The winner will meet Taylor Fritz or Andrey Rublev in the semifinals.
Shelton received a bye into the second round of the Canadian Open, where he cruised past Adrian Mannarino, 6-2, 6-3. He then made a remarkable comeback win against compatriot Brandon Nakashima, 6-7(8), 6-2, 7-6(5), in the third round.
Shelton had to dig deep again, this time against 13th-seed Flavio Cobolli in the fourth round. After splitting the first two sets, the youngster was on the verge of defeat at 3-5 in the decider. However, he forced a tie-break, which he got through smoothly to register a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(1) win.
Meanwhile, de Minaur, who won the Citi DC Open title, has carried his momentum into the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto. After a first-round bye, the Aussie got past Francisco Comesana, 6-4, 6-2, in the second round without much trouble.
He earned a walkover in the third round after his opponent Christopher O'Connell withdrew due to an abdominal injury. He had a strong start against Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round, breaking twice early to win the first set. Despite losing the second set, de Minaur fought back and earned a crucial break at 4-4 in the decider to win the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
Ben Shelton vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head
This will be the first time the two players cross paths on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Tuesday's fixture.
Ben Shelton vs Alex de Minaur odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Ben Shelton vs Alex de Minaur prediction
Shelton's serves have been impressive this week. He has hit 47 aces and recorded an 81% win on his first serves so far. However, the American has been creating plenty of unforced errors, including a combined 16 double faults.
De Minaur is on a seven-match winning streak on the tour. He has an 80% win record on hard courts this season. His overall game in Toronto has looked impressive so far and looks well in-form to grab consecutive titles on the tour.
Shelton has made deep runs in multiple tournaments this year, but has consistently failed to get through matches towards the business end. De Minaur has the advantage on that account. He should be high on confidence given his recent title win. Hence, the Aussie should edge through to the semifinals.
Pick: De Minaur to win in three sets.