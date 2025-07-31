Canadian Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Ben Shelton vs (25) Brandon Nakashima

Date: July 31, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada -Sportsnet, TVA

Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Ben Shelton retrieves a ball in Toronto | Image Source: Getty

Fourth-seeded Ben Shelton will face his countryman Brandon Nakashima in the third round of the 2025 National Bank Open on Thursday (July 31).

Shelton has enjoyed a good season on the ATP Tour in 2025, climbing to a career-high singles ranking of 7 and compiling a 27-16 win/loss record. The American has been in respectable form lately, having reached the last four in Washington last week.

Having received a first-round Bye in Toronto this week, the 22-year-old had a strong start to his campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 victory against France's Adrian Mannarino in just over an hour. The two-time ATP singles titlist's next opponent will be 23rd-seeded Nakashima, who has also made several deep runs at tournaments this year.

Fresh off a quarterfinal result at the recently concluded Citi DC Open, the World No. 32 made the most out of a first-round Bye to beat the upcoming Ethan Quinn 7-6(6), 6-4 in one hour and 53 minutes. He will be eager to reach the Round of 16 of an ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the third time in 2025, having previously done well during this year's Sunshine Double.

Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

Shelton leads Nakashima by a large margin of 4-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. Although the World No. 7 is yet to drop a set against his older opponent, they have faced off in some very tight matches at the 2025 Australian Open, the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, the 2024 Citi DC Open, and the 2024 Houston Open.

Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Brandon Nakashima +180 -1.5 (+350) Over 23.5 (-110) Ben Shelton -235 +1.5 (-650) Under 23.5 (-135)

All odds sourced from BetMGM.

Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Brandon Nakashima hits a forehand in Toronto | Image Source: Getty

Shelton has developed a sense of controlled agression recently, which has taken his explosive game to the next level. Already having boasted of a lefty advantage, the 6'4 American is now capable of adapting himself to the tempo of a rally, thereby making him a force to reckon with from the baseline.

Since Nakashima doesn't have Shelton's easy power, he relies more on his footwork and defense to get by. That said, the 23-year-old has a very impressive return game that will challenge his opponent's serve. This sharp-edged match-up will likely come down to keeping a healthy winners-to-unforced errors ratio. The fourth seed has excelled at the above tactic in 2025, giving him firm odds of reaching the Round of 16 in Toronto.

Pick: Shelton to win in straight sets.

