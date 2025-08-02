Canadian Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Ben Shelton vs (13) Flavio Cobolli
Date: August 3, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Ben Shelton vs Flavio Cobolli preview
Fourth seed Ben Shelton will continue his campaign at the Canadian Open 2025, with his fourth-round clash set up against 13th seed Flavio Cobolli.
Despite suffering an opening-round loss in the ASB Classic, Shelton managed to make a deep run at the Australian Open. The American capitalized on a fairly easy path to the semifinals, defeating Brandon Nakashima, Pablo Carreño Busta, Lorenzo Musetti, Gael Monfils, and Lorenzo Sonego, before losing to Jannik Sinner 6-7, 2-6, 2-6.
Shelton performed inconsistently over the next seven weeks, beginning with back-to-back third-round losses in Dallas and Acapulco, falling to Jaume Munar and David Goffin, respectively.
He then began the Sunshine Double on a high note, reaching the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, followed by a shock opening-round loss against Coleman Wong in Miami.
Shelton’s North American swing began nearly two weeks ago in Washington. He had a fairly impressive run at the Citi DC Open, defeating Mackenzie McDonald, Gabriel Diallo, and Frances Tiafoe before suffering a 2-6, 5-7 loss against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinals.
In the ongoing ATP Masters 1000 event, the 22-year-old has gotten past Adrian Mannarino and Nakashima.
Cobolli, on the other hand, had a disastrous 0-7 start to the season at the ATP level. Through the first 11 weeks, he suffered first-round losses while winning merely three sets.
The Italian found his rhythm on the natural surfaces, winning the Bucharest Open and Hamburg Open on clay. On the grass courts, Cobolli pleasantly surprised the tennis world with a quarterfinal run at Wimbledon.
Following a third-round exit at the Citi DC Open, Cobolli has bounced back in Toronto with wins over Alexis Galarneau and Fábián Marozsán.
Ben Shelton vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head
Cobolli leads the head-to-head 2-1.
Ben Shelton vs Flavio Cobolli odds
Ben Shelton vs Flavio Cobolli prediction
Although Cobolli has won more titles in 2025, Shelton heads into Sunday’s match as the clear favorite. He holds a higher ranking and an impressive 68.2% win rate, well above Cobolli’s 37.5%.
Shelton also leads in several key serving stats. He averages nearly twice as many aces per match, commits slightly fewer double faults, and lands a higher percentage of first serves. He also wins more points behind both his first and second serves, highlighting this massive advantage.
Prediction: Shelton to win in straight sets.