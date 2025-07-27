Canadian Open 2025: Bianca Andreescu vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs Barbora Krejcikova
Date: July 27, 2025
Tournament: Canadian Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Monstreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Bianca Andreescu vs Barbora Krejcikova preview
The opening round of the 2025 Canadian Open will have two Grand Slam champions, Bianca Andreescu and Barbora Krejcikova, lock horns in an exciting encounter on Sunday.
Andreescu, the local favorite, comes into the tournament in need of match wins. Having only managed intermittent wins amid injury struggles and a loss of form, she is seeking her first main draw win since the Libema Open at the beginning of June.
In fact, the Canadian has only managed eight match wins against as many losses this season. The only standout results for her have been the quarterfinal showing at Libema Open and the fourth-round run in Rome.
Krejcikova, meanwhile, has also only played a handful of tournaments this season after having suffered an injury at the back end of last year. She put up a respectable show at Wimbledon, where she was the defending champion, making it to the third round before going down against Emma Navarro.
The Czech has previously played at the Queen's Club and Eastbourne Championships, making the quarterfinal at the latter. First and second-round exits at Strasbourg and the French Open bring her season's overall win-loss to 5-4.
Bianca Andreescu vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head
Krejcikova leads Andreescu in their current head-to-head 1-0. That said, their last meeting came way back in 2017 during the qualification rounds at Linz.
Bianca Andreescu vs Barbora Krejcikova odds
(Odds to be updated when available)
Bianca Andreescu vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction
Both Bianca Andreescu and Barbora Krejcikova have struggled for results of late and will be keen on getting off to a winning start in Montreal.
While Andreescu has historically had the better results on hardocurts, her opponent has the game needed to frustrate even the biggest ball-strikers. Krejcikova is a master at using opponents' pace against them and can use slices and short angles to fluster them into submission.
Playing at Wimbledon, the Czech showed some of her vintage best tennis. While she lost the third-round encounter to Emma Navarro, she later spoke about illness having played a part. If fully fit, she could put up a strong show.
Andreescu, on the other hand, has succumbed to rather timid losses in her last few Tour appearances. She was unable to find answers to compatriot Carson Branstine's big serving in the Wimbledon qualifiers and powerful baseline hitting from the likes of Amanda Anisimova and Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the two tournaments before that.
First serve, once a weapon for the Canadian, has also been an area of concern as her winning percentage has hovered around the 55-60% mark in the last few outings. Against a fully fit Krejcikova, those numbers are unlikely to be enough for a win.
Prediction: Krejcikova to win in three sets.