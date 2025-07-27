Canadian Open 2025: Bianca Andreescu vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs Barbora Krejcikova

Date: July 27, 2025

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Monstreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Bianca Andreescu vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

The opening round of the 2025 Canadian Open will have two Grand Slam champions, Bianca Andreescu and Barbora Krejcikova, lock horns in an exciting encounter on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Andreescu, the local favorite, comes into the tournament in need of match wins. Having only managed intermittent wins amid injury struggles and a loss of form, she is seeking her first main draw win since the Libema Open at the beginning of June.

In fact, the Canadian has only managed eight match wins against as many losses this season. The only standout results for her have been the quarterfinal showing at Libema Open and the fourth-round run in Rome.

Ad

Krejcikova has only played a handful of tournaments this season. (Source: Getty)

Krejcikova, meanwhile, has also only played a handful of tournaments this season after having suffered an injury at the back end of last year. She put up a respectable show at Wimbledon, where she was the defending champion, making it to the third round before going down against Emma Navarro.

Ad

The Czech has previously played at the Queen's Club and Eastbourne Championships, making the quarterfinal at the latter. First and second-round exits at Strasbourg and the French Open bring her season's overall win-loss to 5-4.

Bianca Andreescu vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Krejcikova leads Andreescu in their current head-to-head 1-0. That said, their last meeting came way back in 2017 during the qualification rounds at Linz.

Bianca Andreescu vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

(Odds to be updated when available)

Ad

Bianca Andreescu vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

2021 US Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Both Bianca Andreescu and Barbora Krejcikova have struggled for results of late and will be keen on getting off to a winning start in Montreal.

Ad

While Andreescu has historically had the better results on hardocurts, her opponent has the game needed to frustrate even the biggest ball-strikers. Krejcikova is a master at using opponents' pace against them and can use slices and short angles to fluster them into submission.

Playing at Wimbledon, the Czech showed some of her vintage best tennis. While she lost the third-round encounter to Emma Navarro, she later spoke about illness having played a part. If fully fit, she could put up a strong show.

Ad

Andreescu, on the other hand, has succumbed to rather timid losses in her last few Tour appearances. She was unable to find answers to compatriot Carson Branstine's big serving in the Wimbledon qualifiers and powerful baseline hitting from the likes of Amanda Anisimova and Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the two tournaments before that.

First serve, once a weapon for the Canadian, has also been an area of concern as her winning percentage has hovered around the 55-60% mark in the last few outings. Against a fully fit Krejcikova, those numbers are unlikely to be enough for a win.

Prediction: Krejcikova to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More