Canadian Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Ethan Quinn preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Brandon Nakashima vs Ethan Quinn

Date: July 30, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada -Sportsnet, TVA

Brandon Nakashima vs Ethan Quinn preview

Brandon Nakashima hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

25th-seeded Brandon Nakashima will face fellow American Ethan Quinn in the second round of the 2025 National Bank Open later on Wednesday (July 30)

Nakashima has enjoyed a somewhat respectable season for his ATP singles ranking of 32, compiling a 23-19 win/loss record this year so far and reaching at least the last-eight stage of a tour-level or a Challenger event on seven different occasions. The 23-year-old recorded his most recent quarterfinal appearance at the 500-level event in Washington last week before losing to eventual champion Alex de Minaur in straight sets.

Having received a first-round Bye in Toronto as the No. 25 seed, the one-time ATP singles titlist will have his hands full against World No. 86 Quinn. The 21-year-old American began 2025 well outside the men's top 150 but has since achieved a career-high ranking of 82. The highlights of his season include successfully qualifying for three of the first five Masters-level tournaments and reaching the third round of the French Open on his main-draw debut.

By virtue of his ranking of 86, the American received direct entry into the National Bank Open this fortnight. He made the most of the opportunity, beating Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6(1), 6-2 in the first round of the 1000-level event earlier on Monday.

Brandon Nakashima vs Ethan Quinn head-to-head

Nakashima has a 1-0 edge over Quinn in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The American got the better of his younger compatriot in the Round of 32 of the Citi DC Open in straight sets.

Brandon Nakashima vs Ethan Quinn odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Brandon Nakashima -250 -1.5 (-105) Over 22.5 (-118) Ethan Quinn +190 +1.5 (-140) Under 22.5 (-120)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Brandon Nakashima vs Ethan Quinn prediction

Ethan Quinn hits a forehand in Toronto | Image Source: Getty

Nakashima will feel at home on the medium-fast hardcourts of Toronto as far as his game is concerned. The American is a stable, neutral baseliner with equally balanced strokes on either wing. One of the weapons in his arsenal is his sling-shot return, which is likely to put a lot of pressure on his opponent's serve.

Quinn, meanwhile, has far more powerful and weighty groundstrokes than Nakashima, and he also likes getting on top of the baseline exchanges as soon as possible. That said, the youngster struggles with low margin and consistency issues and will have to ensure that he doesn't fall behind in the scoreboard early on.

All things considered, Nakashima is the firm favorite to take this match-up in Toronto, provided he is on top of his mental and physical game.

Pick: Nakashima to win in straight sets.

