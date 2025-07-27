Canadian Open 2025: Caroline Dolehide vs Anna Blinkova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Caroline Dolehide vs Anna Blinkova

Date: July 27, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Caroline Dolehide vs Anna Blinkova preview

Caroline Dolehide will begin her campaign at the Canadian Open with his first-round (Round of 128) battle set up against Russia’s Anna Blinkova.

Dolehide didn’t get the desirable start to her season, suffering a 1-6, 4-6 second-round loss against Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open. She continued her subpar performance over the next three weeks, suffering a 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 loss against Anna Kalinskaya in the opening round of the Singapore Open and a 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 second-round loss against Kateřina Siniaková in the Transylvania Open.

Dolehide gained some momentum in the ATX Open during the last week of February. She displayed resilience during her three-set wins over Anastasia Zakharova and Varvara Gracheva, before losing 3-6, 5-7 to Greet Minnen in the quarterfinals.

Dolehide entered Indian Wells high on morale and proceeded to overcome Kamilla Rakhimova and Eva Lys to match her best result at the event. Ultimately, Marta Kostyuk handed her a 6-3, 6-3 defeat in the Round of 32.

Unfortunately, this encouraging run at California did not translate into success at the Miami Open. Despite being the #1 seed, she suffered an opening-round loss against Claire Liu in the qualifiers. She will begin her campaign in Montreal, coming off a second-round appearance at the Citi DC Open.

Anna Blinkova, on the other hand, failed to advance past the second round of any of the first three tournaments that she participated in this season. She suffered losses against Mirra Andreeva in Brisbane, Sofia Kenin in Hobart, and Magdalena Fręch in Melbourne.

Blinkova finally broke this curse in the Linz Open, defeating Sinja Kraus 7-6(3), 6-2 in the opening round and Elina Svitolina in the second round. However, she lost 4-6, 3-6 to Clara Tauson in the quarterfinals. Her start to the Sunshine Double was rocky, suffering a 1-6, 2-6 opening-round loss against McCartney Kessler. But she didn’t allow this loss to dent her confidence, reaching the third round of the Miami Open.

Blinkova's return to the hard court after a 15-week natural surface stint wasn’t memorable either. She suffered a 3-6, 5-7 loss against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the qualifiers of the Citi DC Open.

Caroline Dolehide vs Anna Blinkova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players.

Caroline Dolehide vs Anna Blinkova odds

Caroline Dolehide vs Anna Blinkova prediction

Dolehide comes into this WTA 1000 matchup as the strong favorite, and the numbers back it up. She's been solid on outdoor hard courts in 2025, winning 61.5 percent of her matches, compared to Blinkova's 50 percent.

Dolehide has been more reliable while serving, hitting a higher percentage of first serves, winning more points on both her first and second serves, and averaging more aces per match.

With her current form and stronger serve, Dolehide looks likely to make her way into the second round.

Prediction: Dolehide to win in straight sets.

