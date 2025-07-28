Canadian Open 2025: Carson Branstine vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Carson Branstine vs Maria Sakkari

Date: July 28, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Carson Branstine vs Maria Sakkari preview

Carson Branstine at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Home favorite Carson Branstine will clash against former top 10 player Maria Sakkari in the first round of the Canadian Open 2025.

Branstine's career has been on the rise this year. She reached her first final at the Challenger level in Cancun earlier this year, losing to Emiliana Arango. She also captured her seventh title on the ITF circuit. She made her WTA Tour debut at the Libema Open.

Branstine came through the qualifying rounds and upset defending champion Liudmila Samsonova in the first round. She then lost to Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the next round. She successfully qualified for Wimbledon as well, making her main draw debut at a Major. She was up against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the first round and lost to her 6-1, 7-5.

Meanwhile, Maria Sakkari has had a disappointing season overall so far. She lost in the first round of the Australian Open and the French Open, only scoring her first win at the Majors at Wimbledon. She beat Anna Blinkova in her opener before losing to Elena Rybakina.

Until last week's Citi DC Open, the Madrid Open was the only tournament where Sakkari won back-to-back matches. She defeated Katie Boulter and Emma Navarro to make the quarterfinals in the former, her second of the season. She then put up a fight against Emma Raducanu but lost the match in two competitive sets.

Carson Branstine vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Carson Branstine vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carson Branstine +240 -1.5 (+450) Over 19.5 (-145) Maria Sakkari -325 +1.5 (-1000) Under 19.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carson Branstine vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Maria Sakkari at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sakkari showed signs of resurgence with her quarterfinal finish at the Citi DC Open. She scored her second win over a top 20 player this year by beating Navarro, and showed flashes of her former self with her shotmaking and tactics. She improved her record for the season to 15-19, with seven of those wins coming on hardcourts.

The Canadian Open hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Sakkari, with a 3-5 record. It is one of two WTA 1000 tournaments where she hasn't made the quarterfinals at the very least.

Branstine will be making her main draw debut at the Canadian Open. After a memorable grass swing, she will be keen to prove herself on hardcourts as well. However, this will be her first match on hardcourts, while Sakkari has already reacquainted herself with the surface.

Furthermore, Sakkari has a 19-2 career record against players ranked outside the top 100 on hardcourts. She has won her last nine matches against them on the surface. Even though Branstine's star is on the rise, the Greek will be favored to win this showdown.

Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets.

