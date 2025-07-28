Canadian Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Coco Gauff vs Danielle Collins

Date: July 29, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Coco Gauff vs Danielle Collins preview

Gauff in action at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Top-seed Coco Gauff will take on Danielle Collins in the second round of the 2025 Canadian Open on Tuesday, July 29. The winner will meet Veronika Kudermetova or Olga Danilovic in the third round.

Trending

Gauff will commence her campaign in Montreal following a disappointing first-round exit at Wimbledon. She lost to Dayana Yastremska in straight sets at the grass-court Grand Slam, remaining winless since her French Open triumph.

The Canadian Open will mark Gauff's return to hard courts since the Miami Open. Her overall performance this season has been dismal, particularly in comparison to her standards. The American's best performance came at the Australian Open, where she suffered a quarterfinal exit. She earned a first-round bye in Montreal.

Meanwhile, Collins' performance has declined this year, with her rankings dropping from No. 11 at the start of the season to No. 61 by July. She had already commenced her North American hard-court swing at the Citi DC Open, where she lost to eighth-seed Magda Linette in the opener.

At the Canadian Open, Collins faced qualifier Viktoriya Tomova in the first round. She capitalized on three out of four break-point opportunities while her opponent managed to convert just one out of 11 chances, as she cruised to a 6-3, 7-5 win.

Coco Gauff vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

The two Americans have yet to face each other on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Tuesday's fixture.

Coco Gauff vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -625 Danielle Collins +400

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available)

Coco Gauff vs Danielle Collins prediction

Collins at the 2025 Canadian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Gauff's win percentage on hard courts since the Australian Open stands at 50%. She was also winless in her last two events on the tour. Regardless, the top-seed, given her exceptional skills, is expected to make a deep run at the WTA 1000 event.

Collins' previous appearance in Montreal came in 2023, when she reached the quarterfinals. It seems unlikely that she will have a similar run this time, as her performance has declined considerably. She was impressive in the first round, but it will be a whole new challenge when she faces Gauff.

Hence, Gauff is expected to come out on top in this fixture. Her strong serve and powerful groundstrokes will be particularly effective on hard courts. However, she has to remain in full fitness and avoid unforced errors to prevent another upset.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

