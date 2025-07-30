Canadian Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Coco Gauff vs Veronika Kudermetova
Date: July 31, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Coco Gauff vs Veronika Kudermetova preview
Top seed Coco Gauff will duke it out against former top 10 player Veronika Kudermetova in the third round of the Canadian Open 2025.
Following a first-round bye, Gauff was up against compatriot Danielle Collins in the second round. The match started with four consecutive breaks of serve in the first set. The 21-year-old secured the fifth break of the set and consolidated it with a hold of serve to make it 5-2.
However, Gauff later failed to serve out the set at 5-4. Nevertheless, she snagged another break in the 12th game to take the set. The finish line was well within sight for her, but she blew a 3-1 lead in the second set. Collins bagged five of the next six games to claim the set.
Gauff led by a break twice in the deciding set, only for Collins to level the score on each occasion. The latter went up a break in the 11th game but failed to serve out the match in the next game. The lifeline was enough for Gauff to survive, coming out on top in the ensuing tie-break for a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (2) win.
Kudermetova fought past Cristina Bucsa in three sets to book a second-round date with 29th seed Olga Danilovic. The Russian outplayed her opponent from start to finish for a 6-4, 6-2 victory.
Coco Gauff vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head
Gauff leads their rivalry 2-1. She won their previous meeting at the China Open 2023 in straight sets.
Coco Gauff vs Veronika Kudermetova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Coco Gauff vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction
Gauff survived an error-filled match to sneak past Collins. It marked her first win since her triumph at the French Open, after going winless on grass. Her service woes returned to haunt her. Her 23 double faults roughly contributed to a third of her 74 unforced errors.
Kudermetova, meanwhile, was rock solid against Danilovic. She didn't face a single break point and conceded only nine points on serve throughout the match. This was a step up from her first-round match against Bucsa, during which she dropped her serve four times. She's through to the third round of the Canadian Open for the first time.
Kudermetova won her first match against Gauff at the Qatar Open 2023 in three sets. The latter avenged that loss in Stuttgart a couple of months later, needing three sets as well. The American came out on top in straight sets in their most recent encounter, which took place in Beijing almost two years ago.
Gauff's umpteen errors aren't an indication of how she'll play her next match. Now that she has a win on hard courts under her belt, she's likely to clean up her act to score another win over Kudermetova.
Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.