Canadian Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

By Gautham Krishna
Published Aug 01, 2025 16:14 GMT
Coco Gauff (L) and Victoria Mboko (R) (Image Source: Getty)
Coco Gauff (L) and Victoria Mboko (R) (Image Source: Getty)

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko

Date: August 2, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko preview

Gauff in action at the 2025 Canadian Open (Image Source: Getty)
Gauff in action at the 2025 Canadian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Top-seed Coco Gauff will take on Victoria Mboko in the fourth round of the 2025 Canadian Open on Saturday, August 2. The winner will meet Zhu Lin or Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the quarterfinals.

Following a first-round bye, Gauff commenced her campaign in Montreal against Danielle Collins in the second round. She was forced to go the distance by her fellow American in a two-hour and 55-minute long intense battle. After splitting the first two sets, the two-time Grand Slam champion scraped through in the deciding set tie-break, finishing the match 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(2).

In the third round, Gauff staged an impressive comeback win over Veronika Kudermetova. After a shaky start, the American regrouped to break twice in the second and third sets, holding her serve well to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Mboko has been in scintillating form so far at the WTA 1000 event. She got the better of Kimberly Birrell, 7-5, 6-3, in the first round before breezing past 23rd-seed Sofia Kenin, 6-2, 6-3, in the second round.

Mboko struggled initially against Marie Bouzkova in the third round, getting broken four times to lose the first set. However, the Canadian made a remarkable turnaround, securing three break points each in the next two sets to register a 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 win.

Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko head-to-head

Gauff leads the head-to-head 1-0. She defeated Mboko, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, in their only meeting so far at the 2025 Italian Open.

Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko odds

Player NameMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Coco Gauff-300+1.5 (-900)Over 20.5 (-125)
Victoria Mboko+225-1.5 (+425)Under 20.5 (-115)
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko prediction

Mboko at the 2025 Canadian Open (Image Source: Getty)
Mboko at the 2025 Canadian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Gauff has not looked the most comfortable playing at the Canadian Open so far, having had to dig deep in both her matches. The American recorded a combined 37 double faults in the tournament.

On the other hand, Mboko has barely been tested by her opponents until now. Except for her first set against Bouzkova, the Canadian has dominated proceedings. While the competition will be at a higher level against Gauff, she still has a real chance of winning this encounter given her opponent's concerning form.

Although Gauff has the head-to-head advantage, Mboko looks prepared to cause an upset. Her serving game has been one of the strong points, hitting 32 aces so far. However, she could struggle if Gauff plays her usual game without making mistakes.

Pick: Mboko to win in three sets.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
