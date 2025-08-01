Canadian Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko
Date: August 2, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko preview
Top-seed Coco Gauff will take on Victoria Mboko in the fourth round of the 2025 Canadian Open on Saturday, August 2. The winner will meet Zhu Lin or Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the quarterfinals.
Following a first-round bye, Gauff commenced her campaign in Montreal against Danielle Collins in the second round. She was forced to go the distance by her fellow American in a two-hour and 55-minute long intense battle. After splitting the first two sets, the two-time Grand Slam champion scraped through in the deciding set tie-break, finishing the match 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(2).
In the third round, Gauff staged an impressive comeback win over Veronika Kudermetova. After a shaky start, the American regrouped to break twice in the second and third sets, holding her serve well to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Mboko has been in scintillating form so far at the WTA 1000 event. She got the better of Kimberly Birrell, 7-5, 6-3, in the first round before breezing past 23rd-seed Sofia Kenin, 6-2, 6-3, in the second round.
Mboko struggled initially against Marie Bouzkova in the third round, getting broken four times to lose the first set. However, the Canadian made a remarkable turnaround, securing three break points each in the next two sets to register a 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 win.
Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko head-to-head
Gauff leads the head-to-head 1-0. She defeated Mboko, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, in their only meeting so far at the 2025 Italian Open.
Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko prediction
Gauff has not looked the most comfortable playing at the Canadian Open so far, having had to dig deep in both her matches. The American recorded a combined 37 double faults in the tournament.
On the other hand, Mboko has barely been tested by her opponents until now. Except for her first set against Bouzkova, the Canadian has dominated proceedings. While the competition will be at a higher level against Gauff, she still has a real chance of winning this encounter given her opponent's concerning form.
Although Gauff has the head-to-head advantage, Mboko looks prepared to cause an upset. Her serving game has been one of the strong points, hitting 32 aces so far. However, she could struggle if Gauff plays her usual game without making mistakes.
Pick: Mboko to win in three sets.