Canadian Open 2025: Daria Kasatkina vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Daria Kasatkina vs (24) Marta Kostyuk

Date: July 31, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Daria Kasatkina vs Marta Kostyuk preview

Kasatkina in action at the 2025 Canadian Open (Image Source: Getty)

15th-seed Daria Kasatkina will take on 24th-seed Marta Kostyuk in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open on Thursday, July 31. The winner will meet Mirra Andreeva or McCartney Kessler in the fourth round.

Kasatkina has had an underwhelming run on hard courts this season. Her best performance came at the Adelaide International, where the third-seed reached the quarterfinals. The Canadian Open marked the Australian's return to hard-court since the Sunshine Double.

In Montreal, Kasatkina earned a first-round bye, following which she faced Anna Blinkova in the second round. She broke her opponent three times to comfortably win the first set. The Australian failed to hold her serve early in the second set but fought back to break twice and close out the match 6-1, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Kostyuk had already commenced her North American hard-court swing at the Citi DC Open. At the WTA 500 event, the seventh-seed suffered a disappointing straight-sets loss against Emma Raducanu in the first round.

Kostyuk, also seeded at the Canadian Open, earned a first-round bye. In the second round, she faced former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, against whom she staged an impressive 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback win. The Ukrainian converted seven of her nine break opportunities in a match where both struggled to hold their serve.

Daria Kasatkina vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

Kasatkina has a slender 4-3 lead in the head-to-head. However, Kostyuk emerged victorious, 6-4, 6-2, in their most recent meeting at the 2025 Italian Open.

Daria Kasatkina vs Marta Kostyuk odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marta Kostyuk -155 +1.5 (-400) Over 21.5 (-120) Daria Kasatkina +120 -1.5 (+240) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Daria Kasatkina vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

Kostyuk at the 2025 Canadian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Kasatkina has a 16-17 win-loss record this year. She has registered just two wins in her last six matches prior to the Canadian Open. Despite the concerns, she was confident throughout her match against Blinkova and seemed to have adhered well to the court conditions in Montreal.

Kostyuk was impressive against Vondrousova, especially at converting her break-point opportunities. However, her serving game was concerning, as she recorded just a 67% win on her first serves and was broken six times.

Kasatkina is expected to register a narrow win and get through to the next round. Her excellent court coverage and calculated shot placements will be lethal when she performs at her best. Moreover, she has the head-to-head lead overall and on hardcourts (2-1) against the Ukrainian.

Pick: Kasatkina to win in three sets.

