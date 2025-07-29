Canadian Open 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (22) Denis Shapovalov vs Learner Tien

Date: July 29, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Denis Shapovalov vs Learner Tien preview

Denis Shapovalov at the Los Cabos Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, 22nd seed Denis Shapovalov will take on Learner Tien in the second round of the Canadian Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

After failing to win back-to-back matches in his first three tournaments of the season, including the Australian Open, Shapovalov caught fire at the Dallas Open. He beat three top 10 players en route to his first ATP 500 title. He then made the semifinals of the Mexican Open, going down to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Shapovalov failed to win consecutive matches for the rest of the hardcourt swing. His poor run of form continued on clay and grass as well. Following a first-round exit from Wimbledon, he rediscovered his form upon his return to hardcourts at the Los Cabos Open. He won his second title of the season without dropping a set throughout the week.

Ad

Tien came through the Australian Open qualifiers to make the fourth round, with a win over World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev to boot. He stunned the second-ranked Alexander Zverev en route to the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open after that. He lost nine of his next 10 matches, a streak that lasted until his first-round exit from the French Open.

Tien reached the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships with a win over No. 10 Ben Shelton, and the second round of the grass court Major. He scored another top 10 win at last week's Citi DC Open, beating Andrey Rublev before losing to Davidovich Fokina in the third round. He kicked off his Canadian Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Colton Smith.

Ad

Denis Shapovalov vs Learner Tien head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Denis Shapovalov vs Learner Tien odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov -185 +1.5 (-475) Over 22.5 (-120) Learner Tien +140 -1.5 (+280) Under 22.5 (-120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Denis Shapovalov vs Learner Tien prediction

Learner Tien at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Tien made a winning debut at the Canadian Open, moving past compatriot Smith to improve his yearly record to 14-16. Nine of those wins have come on hardcourts. Shapovalov reached his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal in front of his home crowd at the Canadian Open 2017. He hasn't come close to matching that result over the years, and hasn't won a match at the tournament this decade.

Ad

Tien has proven that he has the ability to go toe-to-toe with the tour's big guns based on his 4-1 record against top 10 players this year. He will aim to secure yet another scalp in the form of Shapovalov. The latter overcame months of poor form to win his second title of the season in Los Cabos.

Shapovalov will be keen to sustain his current momentum and finally snap his losing skid in Canada. Based on his form, he should be able to subdue the ever-dangerous Tien to do that.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More