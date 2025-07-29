Canadian Open 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (22) Denis Shapovalov vs Learner Tien
Date: July 29, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Denis Shapovalov vs Learner Tien preview
After a first-round bye, 22nd seed Denis Shapovalov will take on Learner Tien in the second round of the Canadian Open 2025.
After failing to win back-to-back matches in his first three tournaments of the season, including the Australian Open, Shapovalov caught fire at the Dallas Open. He beat three top 10 players en route to his first ATP 500 title. He then made the semifinals of the Mexican Open, going down to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Shapovalov failed to win consecutive matches for the rest of the hardcourt swing. His poor run of form continued on clay and grass as well. Following a first-round exit from Wimbledon, he rediscovered his form upon his return to hardcourts at the Los Cabos Open. He won his second title of the season without dropping a set throughout the week.
Tien came through the Australian Open qualifiers to make the fourth round, with a win over World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev to boot. He stunned the second-ranked Alexander Zverev en route to the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open after that. He lost nine of his next 10 matches, a streak that lasted until his first-round exit from the French Open.
Tien reached the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships with a win over No. 10 Ben Shelton, and the second round of the grass court Major. He scored another top 10 win at last week's Citi DC Open, beating Andrey Rublev before losing to Davidovich Fokina in the third round. He kicked off his Canadian Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Colton Smith.
Denis Shapovalov vs Learner Tien head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Denis Shapovalov vs Learner Tien odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Denis Shapovalov vs Learner Tien prediction
Tien made a winning debut at the Canadian Open, moving past compatriot Smith to improve his yearly record to 14-16. Nine of those wins have come on hardcourts. Shapovalov reached his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal in front of his home crowd at the Canadian Open 2017. He hasn't come close to matching that result over the years, and hasn't won a match at the tournament this decade.
Tien has proven that he has the ability to go toe-to-toe with the tour's big guns based on his 4-1 record against top 10 players this year. He will aim to secure yet another scalp in the form of Shapovalov. The latter overcame months of poor form to win his second title of the season in Los Cabos.
Shapovalov will be keen to sustain his current momentum and finally snap his losing skid in Canada. Based on his form, he should be able to subdue the ever-dangerous Tien to do that.
Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in three sets.