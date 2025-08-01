Canadian Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (10) Elina Svitolina vs Anna Kalinskaya

Date: August 1, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Elina Svitolina vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

Svitolina at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

10th seed Elina Svitolina will face Anna Kalinskaya in the third round of the Canadian Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Svitolina received a bye into the second round, where she was up against Kamilla Rakhimova. The Ukrainian led by a break on three occasions in the first set and even served for it twice. However, she fumbled her chances, watching her lead slip from 5-2 to 5-5.

Svitolina snagged another break of serve to go 6-5 up, and served out the set this time to take the lead. While she initially gave up her break advantage in the second set, she got back on track with a four-game run to win the match 7-5, 6-2.

Ad

Kalinskaya scored a three-set win over Ann Li to book her spot in the second round, where 19th seed Elise Mertens awaited her. The Russian was completely outfoxed in the opening set, mustering only one game for herself in it.

Kalinskaya struggled to hold on to her lead in the second set. She had the opportunity to close out the set twice but got dragged into a tie-break. Nevertheless, she came out on top in it to clinch the set. She carried this momentum into the third set, breaking down Mertens' game to complete a 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 comeback win.

Ad

Elina Svitolina vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

Svitolina leads their rivalry 2-0. She won their previous meeting at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 in straight sets.

Elina Svitolina vs Anna Kalinskaya odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elina Svitolina -275 +1.5 (-700) Over 21.5 (-110) Anna Kalinskaya +210 -1.5 (+375) Under 21.5 (-130)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elina Svitolina vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Anna Kalinskaya at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Kalinskaya was pushed to three sets for the second match in a row, mounting a valiant comeback to down Mertens in the previous round. She's having a resurgence after a muted first half of the season, starting with her runner-up finish at last week's Citi DC Open.

Ad

After capturing a tough first set, Svitolina played with more intent to register her first win of the summer hardcourt swing. She improved her record for the season to 33-11, with a 12-6 record on hardcourts. She's also a former Canadian Open champion, hoisting the winner's trophy in 2017.

Svitolina has easily beaten Kalinskaya in both of their previous meetings. She won their most recent meeting in Dubai earlier this year for the loss of only three games. Her brand of tennis matches up well against Kalinskaya's offensive capabilities, and it should help her extend her winning record against the Russian.

Pick: Elina Svitolina to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More