Canadian Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (10) Elina Svitolina vs Anna Kalinskaya
Date: August 1, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Elina Svitolina vs Anna Kalinskaya preview
10th seed Elina Svitolina will face Anna Kalinskaya in the third round of the Canadian Open 2025.
Svitolina received a bye into the second round, where she was up against Kamilla Rakhimova. The Ukrainian led by a break on three occasions in the first set and even served for it twice. However, she fumbled her chances, watching her lead slip from 5-2 to 5-5.
Svitolina snagged another break of serve to go 6-5 up, and served out the set this time to take the lead. While she initially gave up her break advantage in the second set, she got back on track with a four-game run to win the match 7-5, 6-2.
Kalinskaya scored a three-set win over Ann Li to book her spot in the second round, where 19th seed Elise Mertens awaited her. The Russian was completely outfoxed in the opening set, mustering only one game for herself in it.
Kalinskaya struggled to hold on to her lead in the second set. She had the opportunity to close out the set twice but got dragged into a tie-break. Nevertheless, she came out on top in it to clinch the set. She carried this momentum into the third set, breaking down Mertens' game to complete a 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 comeback win.
Elina Svitolina vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head
Svitolina leads their rivalry 2-0. She won their previous meeting at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 in straight sets.
Elina Svitolina vs Anna Kalinskaya odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Elina Svitolina vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction
Kalinskaya was pushed to three sets for the second match in a row, mounting a valiant comeback to down Mertens in the previous round. She's having a resurgence after a muted first half of the season, starting with her runner-up finish at last week's Citi DC Open.
After capturing a tough first set, Svitolina played with more intent to register her first win of the summer hardcourt swing. She improved her record for the season to 33-11, with a 12-6 record on hardcourts. She's also a former Canadian Open champion, hoisting the winner's trophy in 2017.
Svitolina has easily beaten Kalinskaya in both of their previous meetings. She won their most recent meeting in Dubai earlier this year for the loss of only three games. Her brand of tennis matches up well against Kalinskaya's offensive capabilities, and it should help her extend her winning record against the Russian.
Pick: Elina Svitolina to win in straight sets.