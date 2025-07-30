Canadian Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (8) Emma Navarro vs (30) Dayana Yastremska

Date: July 31, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Emma Navarro vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Navarro in action at the 2025 Canadian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Eighth-seed Emma Navarro will take on 30th-seed Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open on Thursday, July 31. The winner will meet Elena Rybakina or Jaqueline Cristian in the fourth round.

Ad

Trending

Following a first-round bye, Navarro commenced her campaign in Montreal against Rebecca Marino in the second round. She started strongly, earning back-to-back break points to go 5-0 up in the first set. Marino eventually held her serve for the first time in the sixth game, before Navarro served out the set in the next game.

The second set was pretty straightforward as well, with Navarro breaking twice and holding her serve to close out the match 6-1, 6-2. With the win, she improved her head-to-head record against the Canadian to 3-0.

Ad

Yastremska, who had also received a first-round bye, faced Camila Osorio in the second round. Osorio, who clinched a solid straight-sets win over Bernarda Pera in her opener, continued to build on the momentum against the Ukrainian. She broke twice towards the end of the first set to take the lead.

However, Yastremska fought back to come out on top in a tense second-set tie-break. Although the Ukrainian failed to hold her serve early in the third set, she bagged six of the next seven games courtesy of three break points to win the match 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Ad

Emma Navarro vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Yastremska leads the head-to-head 1-0. She defeated Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in their only meeting so far at the 2024 Australian Open.

Emma Navarro vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Dayana Yastremska +160 +1.5 (-160) Over 21.5 (-118) Emma Navarro -210 -1.5 (+110) Under 21.5 (-120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Emma Navarro vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Yastremska at the 2025 Canadian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Navarro has not been the most impressive on hard courts this year. She was winless in her last two hard-court tournaments. Despite the concerns, her comprehensive win over Marino will give her much-needed confidence ahead of the third round.

Ad

On the other hand, Yastremska showed great determination to register an impressive comeback win over Osorio. She has the head-to-head advantage over Navarro. The Ukrainian also has a better win percentage (64%) this year compared to her opponent (57%).

Although the statistics favor Yastremska, Navarro could potentially win this fixture given her superior overall play. On her day, the American's strong groundstrokes and quick agility could prove deadly.

Pick: Navarro to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gautham Krishna Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.



With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.



His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.



He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music. Know More