Canadian Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Emma Navarro vs (30) Dayana Yastremska
Date: July 31, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Emma Navarro vs Dayana Yastremska preview
Eighth-seed Emma Navarro will take on 30th-seed Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open on Thursday, July 31. The winner will meet Elena Rybakina or Jaqueline Cristian in the fourth round.
Following a first-round bye, Navarro commenced her campaign in Montreal against Rebecca Marino in the second round. She started strongly, earning back-to-back break points to go 5-0 up in the first set. Marino eventually held her serve for the first time in the sixth game, before Navarro served out the set in the next game.
The second set was pretty straightforward as well, with Navarro breaking twice and holding her serve to close out the match 6-1, 6-2. With the win, she improved her head-to-head record against the Canadian to 3-0.
Yastremska, who had also received a first-round bye, faced Camila Osorio in the second round. Osorio, who clinched a solid straight-sets win over Bernarda Pera in her opener, continued to build on the momentum against the Ukrainian. She broke twice towards the end of the first set to take the lead.
However, Yastremska fought back to come out on top in a tense second-set tie-break. Although the Ukrainian failed to hold her serve early in the third set, she bagged six of the next seven games courtesy of three break points to win the match 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-2.
Emma Navarro vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head
Yastremska leads the head-to-head 1-0. She defeated Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in their only meeting so far at the 2024 Australian Open.
Emma Navarro vs Dayana Yastremska odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Emma Navarro vs Dayana Yastremska prediction
Navarro has not been the most impressive on hard courts this year. She was winless in her last two hard-court tournaments. Despite the concerns, her comprehensive win over Marino will give her much-needed confidence ahead of the third round.
On the other hand, Yastremska showed great determination to register an impressive comeback win over Osorio. She has the head-to-head advantage over Navarro. The Ukrainian also has a better win percentage (64%) this year compared to her opponent (57%).
Although the statistics favor Yastremska, Navarro could potentially win this fixture given her superior overall play. On her day, the American's strong groundstrokes and quick agility could prove deadly.
Pick: Navarro to win in three sets.