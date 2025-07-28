Canadian Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Rebecca Marino preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Emma Navarro vs Rebecca Marino
Date: July 29, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Emma Navarro vs Rebecca Marino preview
Eighth-seed Emma Navarro will take on Rebecca Marino in the women's singles second round of the 2025 Canadian Open on Tuesday, July 29. The winner will meet Dayana Yastremska or Camila Osorio in the third round.
Navarro's hard-court performance this year has been inconsistent. She reached the Australian Open quarterfinals and won the title at the Merida Open as the top seed. However, apart from these results, it has been a disappointing display by the World No. 11.
The American's hard-court woes continued in her most recent outing at the Citi DC Open. Following a first-round bye, the 24-year-old suffered a straight-sets loss to Maria Sakkari in the second round. As a seeded player, she has received a first-round bye at the Canadian Open.
Meanwhile, Marino had played just three tournaments on hard prior to the WTA 1000 event in Montreal. She started off at the ASB Classic, where she lost to Bernarda Pera in the second round. The Canadian then suffered consecutive first-round exits at the Australian Open and the Singapore Tennis Open.
Marino commenced her Canadian Open campaign with a first-round win over Elsa Jacquemot. Both players broke each other twice in the first set, as it went to a tie-break, which the Canadian won. It was a more straightforward second set as Marino won four break points to register a 7-6(2), 6-1 win.
Emma Navarro vs Rebecca Marino head-to-head
Navarro leads the head-to-head record against Marino by 2-0. In their most recent meeting at the 2023 Cincinnati Open, the American registered a 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 comeback win over Marino.
Emma Navarro vs Rebecca Marino odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)
Emma Navarro vs Rebecca Marino prediction
With a win percentage of just 57%, Navarro's form on hard courts this season has been concerning. However, she is not expected to suffer an early exit at the WTA 1000 event, where she reached the semifinals last year.
Marino has had limited game time on the main tour this year. The first-round win over Jacquemot was just her second main-draw victory of the season. Although she looked in great shape in the opener, it will be an uphill task to get the better of the highly talented Navarro.
Navarro should get through the second round without much trouble. Her powerful groundstrokes and brilliant net game will prove too difficult for Marino to overcome. She also has the head-to-head advantage over her 34-year-old opponent.
Pick: Navarro to win in straight sets.