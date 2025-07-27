Canadian Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Elena Gabriela Ruse preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match details
Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Elena Gabriela Ruse
Date: August 27, 2025
Tournament: Canadian Open 2025
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $9,193,540
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv
Emma Raducanu vs Elena Gabriela Ruse preview
Emma Raducanu will take on Elena Gabriela Ruse in the first round of the Canada Open.
Raducanu has had a positive season so far. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the quarterfinals in Miami and Queen's Club. She also reached the semifinals of the Citi Open, but lost to Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets.
The Brit entered Washington after a third-round exit in Wimbledon. She started her campaign by cruising past Marta Kostyuk, Naomi Osaka and Maria Sakkari in the initial few rounds. Despite a valiant effort against Kalinskaya, the Russian defeated her 6-4, 6-3.
Elena Gabriela Ruse, meanwhile, has had a hot and cold season so far. After a second-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the semifinals in Rouen and Rosmalen. She also participated in Wimbledon but lost to Madison Keys in the first round.
Ruse will enter Montreal after a first-round exit in Prague. She took on Katerina Siniakova in the first round and lost to the Czech in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2. The Romanian will be eager to make amends in Montreal.
Emma Raducanu vs Elena Gabriela Ruse head-to-head
Raducanu leads the head-to-head against Ruse 1-0.
Emma Raducanu vs Elena Gabriela Ruse odds
(Odds will be updated when available.)
Emma Raducanu vs Elena Gabriela Ruse prediction
Raducanu has been constantly improving her game in the last few months. She gave Sabalenka a run for her money in London and followed up with a brilliant performance in Washington. The Brit ran out of gas in the last four but will know her potential on the hard courts.
Ruse, meanwhile, has registered her best results on clay and grass this year. She has yet to prove a point against higher-ranked opponents and could make a statement by taking out Raducanu in the first round. She has a decent all-around game and is known for her composure on the court.
Raducanu has shown great technical ability in Washington, which was missing in her game during the last few years. The Brit will be a clear favourite to win and should be able to solve this riddle in the first round.
Pick: Raducanu to win in straight sets.