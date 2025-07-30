Canadian Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Fabian Marozsan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (21) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Fabian Marozsan

Date: July 30, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Fabian Marozsan preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Hopman Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the Canadian Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Auger-Aliassime won titles in Adelaide and Montpellier with a second-round exit from the Australian Open squeezed in between at the start of the season. He then reached the semifinals in Dubai, and his loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas there led to a lean phase that lasted for a while. He won only one of his next six matches following his loss in Dubai.

Auger-Aliassime woke up from his slumber with a semifinal showing in Hamburg before the start of the French Open. However, that didn't help him in Paris, where he crashed out in the first round. He lost in the second round of Wimbledon despite making the last four in Mallorca prior to it.

Ad

The 24-year-old recently won the Hopman Cup for Canada with compatriot Bianca Andreescu. As one of the seeded players in Toronto, he received a bye into the second round.

Marozsan resumed his hardcourt swing at last week's Citi DC Open, losing to Gabriel Diallo in the second round. He was up against Hugo Dellien in the first round of the Canadian Open. The former remained unfazed by the latter's tactics throughout the match, breaking his opponent's serve twice in each set to score a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win.

Ad

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Fabian Marozsan head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Fabian Marozsan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime

-200 +1.5 (-550) Over 21.5 (-170) Fabian Marozsan +155 -1.5 (+310) Under 21.5 (-115)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Fabian Marozsan prediction

Fabian Marozsan at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Marozsan barely broke a sweat over the course of his first-round win over Dellien. It marked his very first win at the Canadian Open, having faltered at the opening hurdle on his debut a year ago. He improved his record for the season to 19-18, and to 10-9 on hardcourts.

Ad

Auger-Aliassime has been quite inconsistent this year. He hit a rough patch after a strong start to the season, and has underperformed at the tour's biggest events. He has progressed beyond the second round of Majors and Masters 1000 tournaments just once this year. He made the last eight of the Canadian Open in 2022, his best performance at his home tournament, and hasn't won a match here since then.

Marozsan hasn't won back-to-back matches since his third-round finish at the Italian Open in early May. He has a 4-7 record against top 30 players this year, and has lost his last three matches against them. These two factors make him the underdog against Auger-Aliassime, who despite his own struggles, could rise to the occasion with the home crowd firmly in his corner.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More