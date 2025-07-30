Canadian Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Fabian Marozsan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (21) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Fabian Marozsan
Date: July 30, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Fabian Marozsan preview
21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the Canadian Open 2025.
Auger-Aliassime won titles in Adelaide and Montpellier with a second-round exit from the Australian Open squeezed in between at the start of the season. He then reached the semifinals in Dubai, and his loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas there led to a lean phase that lasted for a while. He won only one of his next six matches following his loss in Dubai.
Auger-Aliassime woke up from his slumber with a semifinal showing in Hamburg before the start of the French Open. However, that didn't help him in Paris, where he crashed out in the first round. He lost in the second round of Wimbledon despite making the last four in Mallorca prior to it.
The 24-year-old recently won the Hopman Cup for Canada with compatriot Bianca Andreescu. As one of the seeded players in Toronto, he received a bye into the second round.
Marozsan resumed his hardcourt swing at last week's Citi DC Open, losing to Gabriel Diallo in the second round. He was up against Hugo Dellien in the first round of the Canadian Open. The former remained unfazed by the latter's tactics throughout the match, breaking his opponent's serve twice in each set to score a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Fabian Marozsan head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Fabian Marozsan odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Fabian Marozsan prediction
Marozsan barely broke a sweat over the course of his first-round win over Dellien. It marked his very first win at the Canadian Open, having faltered at the opening hurdle on his debut a year ago. He improved his record for the season to 19-18, and to 10-9 on hardcourts.
Auger-Aliassime has been quite inconsistent this year. He hit a rough patch after a strong start to the season, and has underperformed at the tour's biggest events. He has progressed beyond the second round of Majors and Masters 1000 tournaments just once this year. He made the last eight of the Canadian Open in 2022, his best performance at his home tournament, and hasn't won a match here since then.
Marozsan hasn't won back-to-back matches since his third-round finish at the Italian Open in early May. He has a 4-7 record against top 30 players this year, and has lost his last three matches against them. These two factors make him the underdog against Auger-Aliassime, who despite his own struggles, could rise to the occasion with the home crowd firmly in his corner.
Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.