Canadian Open 2025 Final: Ben Shelton vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Ben Shelton vs (11) Karen Khachanov
Date: August 7, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Final
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Ben Shelton vs Karen Khachanov preview
Fourth seed Ben Shelton will lock horns with 11th seed Karen Khachanov in the final of the Canadian Open 2025.
After a routine win over Adrian Mannarino, Shelton needed three sets to fight past 25th seed Brandon Nakashima and 13th seed Flavio Cobolli. He beat ninth seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to set up a semifinal showdown against compatriot and second seed Taylor Fritz.
Both players had break point chances at the start of the opening set, though neither capitalized on their opportunities. Shelton didn't hesitate when he had another look at Fritz's serve in the ninth game, securing a break and then serving out the set to claim it. He carried this momentum into the second set, breaking his fellow American's serve twice for a 6-4, 6-3 win.
Khachanov scored wins over Juan Pablo Ficovich, Emilio Nava, eighth seed Casper Ruud and 26th seed Alex Michelsen to make the semifinals. He was up against top seed Alexander Zverev for a spot in the championship round.
The two split the first two sets between them, with each player needing one break of serve to do so. Neither player was making any inroads on the other's serve in the third set. Zverev then brought up a match point on Khachanov's serve in the 12th game but failed to convert. It proved to be costly for him, with the Russian coming out on top in the ensuing tie-break for a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) win.
Ben Sheton vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head
Shelton leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous encounter at the Indian Wells Masters 2025 in straight sets.
Ben Shelton vs Karen Khachanov odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Ben Shelton vs Karen Khachanov prediction
Shelton has played some of his best tennis in the past two rounds to put himself within striking distance of his very first Masters 1000 title. He had lost all five of his matches against top 10 players prior to the Canadian Open, and now he has beaten two top 10 players in a row.
Shelton didn't drop his serve even once against Fritz in the semifinals. He won 86 percent of his first serve points and hit 21 winners compared to 27 unforced errors. Khachanov, on the other hand, rallied from the brink of defeat to reach the second Masters 1000 final of his career, and his first since his triumph at the Paris Masters 2018.
Khachanov won 73 percent of points behind his first serve in the semifinals, and fired 29 winners against 34 unforced errors. This was also his first win against a top 10 player this year.
Shelton dispatched Khachanov in straight sets when they crossed paths at Indian Wells earlier this year. Both have lost seven matches on hardcourts this year, though the American's 18 victories put him ahead of his rival's 10 wins, giving him an edge in this encounter. Shelton has been steadily making improvements this year, and this could be the crowning moment that he has been working towards for a long time.
Pick: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.