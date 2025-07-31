Canadian Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Vukic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

By Rudra Biswas
Published Jul 31, 2025 14:50 GMT
Frances Tiafoe and Aleksandar Vukic to vie for 4R spot at Canadian Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty
Match Details

Fixture: (7) Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Vukic

Date: July 31, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada -Sportsnet, TVA

Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Vukic preview

World No. 12 Tiafoe hits a backhand in Toronto | Image Source: Getty
Fourth-seeded Frances Tiafoe will face Australia's Aleksandar Vukic in the third round of the 2025 National Bank Open on Thursday (July 31).

Tiafoe had endured a rough patch at the beginning of 2025, dropping 12 of his first 25 matches before the French Open. The American then salvaged his season with a surprise quarterfinal run in Paris, and while he has had a quiet few weeks since, the World No. 12 will be eager to do well in Toronto this fortnight.

Having received a first-round Bye, the 27-year-old was made to go the distance in his opener against Japan's Yosuke Watanuki before eventually coming through 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) in two hours and 15 minutes. He will next face World No. 99 Vukic, who secured back-to-back victories on the ATP Tour for the first time since this year's Australian Open.

The Aussie reached the third round of the 2025 National Bank Open, beating the formidable Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-3 in just over two hours. He emulated his career-best result at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament from last year, where he made it to the Round of 32 as a lucky loser.

Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Vukic head-to-head

Vukic leads Tiafoe 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Aussie got the better of the American at last year's Almaty Open in straight sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Vukic odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games (Over/Under)
Frances Tiafoe
Aleksandar Vukic
(Odds will be updated when available).

Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction

Aleksandar Vukic hits a serve in Toronto | Image Source: Getty
Tiafoe has put together a stable display from the baseline recently, cutting down on unforced errors while managing to sustain depth on his groundstrokes. During his second-round victory, the American won 75% of his first-serve points across three sets in what was a superb display on serve.

Vukic, meanwhile, doesn't have much weight on his shots but makes up for it with his endurance and rallying ability. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old will have to produce something special to stay with an attacker of Tiafoe's quality. The former World No. 10 will also be especially inspired to make it to the fourth round of a Masters-level event for the first time since the Madrid Open in April.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in three sets.

