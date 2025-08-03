Canadian Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Frances Tiafoe vs (9) Alex de Minaur
Date: August 3, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Frances Tiafoe vs Alex de Minaur preview
Seventh seed Frances Tiafoe will take on ninth seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the Canadian Open 2025.
Following a first-round bye, Tiafoe fought from a set down to beat Yosuke Watanuki in the second round. He was up against Aleksandar Vukic in the third round. The American failed to consolidate his break advantage in the first set, dropping his serve after going 3-2 up. However, he bagged the next three games to take the set.
Vukic secured a break of serve right at the start of the second set, and maintained that advantage until the end to claim the set. The two were on even footing until halfway through the third set. Tiafoe turned up the heat towards the end, sweeping the last three games to score a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win.
De Minaur received a bye into the second round, where he beat Francisco Comesana 6-4, 6-2. He was due to meet compatriot Christopher O'Connell in the third round. Unfortunately, the latter sustained an injury and withdrew from the tournament, thus giving de Minaur a walkover into the fourth round.
Frances Tiafoe vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head
De Minaur leads Tiafoe 2-1 in the head-to-head record. The American won their previous meeting at the Paris Masters 2022 in straight sets.
Frances Tiafoe vs Alex de Minaur odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Frances Tiafoe vs Alex de Minaur prediction
The two have had contrasting paths to the fourth round. Tiafoe was tested in both of his matches, while de Minaur played only one match to reach this stage. The latter won the Citi DC Open prior to his arrival at the Canadian Open, even saving two championship points in the final against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. It was his first title of the season.
De Minaur has a 36-13 record this year, with a 23-6 record on hardcourts. Tiafoe, on the other hand, has gone 10-7 on hardcourts this season. The Aussie won the first couple of matches in their rivalry but lost their third and most recent meeting at the Paris Masters 2022.
Tiafoe's quarterfinal finish at the Citi DC Open marked the first time he won back-to-back matches on hardcourts this year. He has repeated the feat at the Canadian Open as well, and will now aim to win three matches in a row on the surface for the first time this year. However, with de Minaur's consistent results on hardcourts this year, coupled with his defensive skills, the American will be the underdog in this match-up.
Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.