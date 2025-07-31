Canadian Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Holger Rune vs (29) Alexandre Muller

Date: July 31, 2025

Tournament: 2025 National Bank Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Alexandre Muller preview

In Picture: Rune in action (Getty)

Fifth seed Holger Rune is set to face twenty-ninth seed Alexandre Muller in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open.

Rune has won 23 of his 37 matches in 2025, with a 12-7 win/loss record on hard courts. His best hard-court result of the season came at the BNP Paribas Open, where he lost 2-6, 2-6 against Jack Draper in the final.

Rune fared alright on the natural surfaces, with a combined 11-7 record on clay and grass courts this season. His best results include winning a clay-court title in Barcelona, where he won against Carlos Alcaraz in the final, and reaching a grass-court quarterfinal at the Queen's Club Championships, where he lost against Roberto Bautista Agut. In Toronto, he got a bye in the first round and began his campaign with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round.

Alexandre Muller has won 21 of the 40 matches he has played this year, with his best run coming at the Hong Kong Open, where he won the title with a win over Kei Nishikori in the final. He also reached the final of the Rio Open but lost against Sebastian Baez.

Coming into the Canadian Open, Muller had been going through a bad patch of form as he lost six of his last seven matches. However, at Toronto, he received a bye in the first round and was able to win his second-round match, winning 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 over Miomir Kecmanovic.

Holger Rune vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Holger Rune vs Alexandre Muller odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -450 -1.5 (-155) Over 21.5 (-120) Alexandre Muller +310 +1.5 (+105) Under 21.5 (-118)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Alexandre Muller prediction

Rune has reached six hard-court finals in his career, winning two titles on the surface. His most memorable achievement came on a hard court, as he won the 2022 Paris Masters, where he won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 against Novak Djokovic in the final.

The Hong Kong title earlier this year is the only hard-court success for Muller on the ATP Tour. He also reached two hard-court finals on the Challenger Tour, the last of which was at the 2023 Texas Tennis Classic, where he lost to Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Rune is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as he is the higher-ranked player and a former Masters 1000 champion.

Pick- Rune to win in straight sets

