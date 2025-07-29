Match Details
Fixture: (5) Holger Rune vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Date: July 29, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Holger Rune vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard preview
After receiving a first round bye, fifth seed Holger Rune will begin his campaign at the Canadian Open 2025 with his second-round match set up against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.
Rune had a disastrous start to the season, suffering a 5-7, 3-6 opening-round loss against Jiri Lehekca at the Brisbane International. However, he did not take long to bounce back.
Rune navigated his way through a fairly tough draw, defeating Zhang Zhizhen, Matteo Berrettini, and Miomir Kecmanovic to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open. His campaign in Melbourne came to an end against Jannik Sinner, but not without giving the World No.1 a tough fight (3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6).
The Danish youngster’s results in the coming hard-court tournaments were forgettable. He bowed out of the second round in Rotterdam, suffering a shocking 4-6, 1-6 loss against Pedro Martinez. Subsequently, he had to retire mid-match during his second-round bout against Brandon Nakashima in Acapulco.
Rune redeemed himself at the Indian Wells Masters with his best performance of 2025 on the surface. He defeated the likes of Ugo Humbert, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tallon Griekspoor, and Daniil Medvedev to reach the finals. However, he was outclassed by Jack Draper, suffering a 2-6, 2-6 loss in the final.
Tuesday’s clash is set to be his first match on the hard court in 17 weeks.
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard was well-prepared ahead of the Australian Open, reaching the semifinals in Brisbane. Despite the momentum gathered, he was unable to get past Gael Monfils in the opening round in Melbourne, losing 6-7, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 4-6 in a five-set thriller.
Injuries restricted him to participating in merely three tournaments before the clay swing began. The Frecnhman had forgettable outings in each, losing in the second round in Dubai and Indian Wells before sustaining a 6-7(4), 6-7(1) first-round loss against Jordan Thompson in Miami.
Mpetshi Perricard began his North American swing with a first-round loss in Washington, but redeemed himself merely a week later with a dominant 6-4, 6-2 win over Shintaro Mochizuki in Toronto.
Holger Rune vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard head-to-head
Mpethsi Perricard leads the head-to-head 1-0, courtesy a 7-6(6), 6-4 win at the Swiss Indoors Basel in 2024.
Holger Rune vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Holger Rune vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard prediction
Given his status as a powerful server, it's no surprise that Mpetshi Perricard has the edge over Holger Rune in key serving statistics. However, Rune holds the advantage in nearly every other area.
He possesses stronger groundstrokes, a better overall win record, commits fewer double faults, is more efficient at converting break points, and has a higher success rate in tiebreaks.
Pick: Rune to win in straight sets.