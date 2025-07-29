Canadian Open 2025: Jenson Brooksby vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: Jenson Brooksby vs Corentin Moutet
Date: July 29, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Jenson Brooksby vs Corentin Moutet preview
Jenson Brooksby will lock horns with Corentin Moutet in the first round of the Canadian Open 2025.
Brooksby embarked on his comeback at the Australian Open, losing to Taylor Fritz in the first round. It wasn't until the Indian Wells Masters that he tallied his first win of the year, reaching the third round by beating Benjamin Bonzi and Felix Auger-Aliassime. He later captured his maiden ATP title in Houston at the start of the clay swing.
Brooksby didn't play a match until the French Open after that, going out in the second round of the clay court Major. He reached his second final of the season at the Eastbourne International but came up short against Fritz once again. He lost to Joao Fonseca in the second round of Wimbledon, and suffered an opening-round exit from last week's Citi DC Open.
A fourth-round finish at the Italian Open was Moutet's best result in the first half of the season. His campaign picked up steam during the grass swing, finishing as the runner-up at the Mallorca Championships. However, he went out in the second round of Wimbledon.
Moutet resumed his hardcourt swing at the Citi DC Open. He initially lost in the qualifying rounds but got a second shot as a lucky loser. He certainly made the most of it, scoring wins over Alexandre Muller, Dan Evans and Daniil Medvedev to make the semifinals, where he was shown the door by Alex de Minaur.
Jenson Brooksby vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Jenson Brooksby vs Corentin Moutet odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jenson Brooksby vs Corentin Moutet prediction
Moutet turned disappointment into elation with his run at the Citi DC Open. He capitalized on his second shot to reach his second semifinal of the season and first on hardcourts. He also cracked the top 50 of the rankings for the first time as a result. This will be his main draw debut at the Canadian Open.
Brooksby's comeback has gone rather well despite his inconsistent results. He has already won a title and was the runner-up at another event. He wasn't even ranked when he returned to the tour this year, and he's now on the verge of breaking into the top 100. This will be his third appearance at the Canadian Open. He has only one win from his prior two outings here.
Only two of Brooksby's 13 wins this year have come on hardcourts. He has also lost his last three matches on the surface. Moutet has a 7-4 record on hardcourts, and given his run at the Citi DC Open, he will be feeling quite confident of making a winning start here.
Pick: Corentin Moutet to win in three sets.