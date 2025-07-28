Canadian Open 2025: Jenson Brooksby vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jenson Brooksby vs Corentin Moutet

Date: July 28, 2025

Tournament: 2025 National Bank Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jenson Brooksby vs Corentin Moutet preview

In Picture: Brooksby in action (Getty)

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Canadian Open will feature American Jenson Brooksby taking on Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

Brooksby's 2025 season reads 19 wins and 16 losses, which includes Challenger tennis. The American has not fared well on hard courts this year, as he has a 3-7 win/loss record on the surface, with his best outing being a third-round appearance at the Miami Open, where he lost against Jack Draper.

Brooksby was at his best on the natural surfaces across the clay and grass court seasons. He won the clay-court title in Houston, winning 6-4, 6-2 against Frances Tiafoe in the final, and also reached a grass-court final in Eastbourne, where he came up short against Taylor Fritz in the final, losing 5-7, 1-6.

Corentin Moutet has won 27 out of 46 matches this year, including Challenger matches. Till mid-June, the Frenchman's best result was reaching the fourth round of the Italian Open, where he lost 6-1, 4-6, 3-6 against Jack Draper.

However, in the last three events in which Moutet has played, he has reached a final and a semifinal. At the Mallorca Championships, he reached the final with wins over Daniel Altmaier, Learner Tien, and Alex Michelsen but lost 5-7, 6-7 (3) against Tallon Griekspoor in the final. He entered the Canadian Open on the back of a semifinal run at the Citi DC Open, where he lost 3-6, 4-6 against Alex de Minaur.

Jenson Brooksby vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Jenson Brooksby vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jenson Brooksby -125 -1.5 (+165) Over 21.5 (-140) Corentin Moutet -102 +1.5 (-250) Under 21.5 (-102)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jenson Brooksby vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Brooksby has proven credentials on the hard courts, as he reached two finals on the surface in Dallas and Atlanta back in 2022, losing against the likes of Reilly Opelka and Alex de Minaur. His hard-court form this year has been poor, as he has not been past the third round at any of the hard-court events.

Moutet has one hard-court final in his resume, as he reached the final at the 2020 Qatar Open, where he lost against Andrey Rublev in three sets. This year, the Frenchman has a 10-6 win/loss record on hard courts, with his best run being at the Australian Open, where he lost against Learner Tien in the third round.

Brooksby is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match, as the American player has won a Tour-level title this year and has reached two finals as a qualifier.

Pick- Brooksby to win in three sets

