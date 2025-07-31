Canadian Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Anastasija Sevastova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: Jessica Pegula (3) vs Anastasija Sevastova

Date: August 1, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada -Sportsnet, TVA

Jessica Pegula vs Anastasija Sevastova preview

Pegula at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula (35-14 on the season) has been outstanding in 2025. She opened with a WTA 250 title at the ATX Open in Austin, then claimed a clay-court crown at the Charleston Open, and later added a third at Bad Homburg on grass by beating Iga Swiatek in the final.

However, her form dipped mid‑season. She lost in the first round at Wimbledon to Elisabetta Cocciaretto and was upset by Leylah Fernandez in her Washington opener. Pegula now hopes to reignite her hard‑court swing and continue her momentum.

Anastasija Sevastova, now 35, has had a career marked by comebacks. She first retired in 2013, returned in 2015 after studying leisure management, and then retired again after her 2022 maternity leave. In early 2024, she returned, only to suffer a major ACL injury that required 14 months of rehab.

This year, she is 5-7 and has collected a few clay wins, including reaching Rabat quarters, but has yet to make any impact on grass or hard courts.

Jessica Pegula vs Anastasija Sevastova head-to-head

Their third-round encounter at the National Bank Open will be the third time Pegula will take on Sevastova. The head-to-head currently stands at 1-1, with the Latvian earning a win over the American in Indian Wells qualifying back in 2016, and the latter returning the favor in 2019 in Charleston.

Jessica Pegula vs Anastasija Sevastova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -625 -5.5 (-120) Over 19.5 (118) Anastasija Sevastova +400 +5.5 (-120) Under 19.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Anastasija Sevastova at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Source: Getty

Defending champion Pegula enters the match in solid form after a dominant second-round win over Maria Sakkari in Montreal, continuing her strong hard‑court swing.

Anastasija Sevastova, meanwhile, has also opened with two straight wins, defeating Ajla Tomljanovic and Magda Linette heading into round three. The veteran former world No. 11 has shown resilience and aims to reignite her passion on the WTA Tour.

However, facing Pegula so early is a tall order. With her power, precision, and hard-court momentum, the American is a strong favorite. Expect the third seed to cruise past the veteran Latvian and keep her Canadian Open campaign alive.

Pick: Jessica Pegula in straight sets

