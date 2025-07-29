Canadian Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari

Date: July 30, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari preview

Third seed Jessica Pegula will begin her campaign at the Canadian Open 2025, set to face Maria Sakkari as her second-round matchup.

Pegula began her season on a high note, finishing as the finalist of the Adelaide International. During this run, she defeated Sakkari, Ashlyn Krueger, and Yulia Putintseva before suffering a 3-6, 6-4, 1-6 loss against Madison Keys in the finals.

Pegula then failed to win more than two matches in the subsequent three tournaments, starting from the Australian Open, followed by the Qatar Open and the Dubai Championships. The American snapped this unwanted streak during her championship run at the ATX Open.

After a minor setback, suffering a 7-5, 1-6, 2-6 loss against Elina Svitolina in the Round of 16 at the Indian Wells Masters, Pegula reached yet another final, at the Miami Open. In Miami, she got past Bernarda Pera, Anna Kalinskaya, Marta Kostyuk, Emma Raducanu, and Alexa Eala. However, she failed to lift her second trophy of the year, falling to Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 2-6.

Pegula’s North American swing began with a 3-6, 6-1, 5-7 opening-round loss against the eventual champion, Leylah Fernandez, at the Citi Open.

Sakkari, on the other hand, had a subpar start to 2025. She failed to clinch more than two main draw wins in the first 10 tournaments that she participated in.

However, the Greek pleasantly surprised the tennis world with her performance at the Citi DC Open. This past week, she clinched straight-set wins over Katie Boutler and Emma Navarro before suffering a quarterfinals loss against Raducanu.

Sakkari defeated hometown hero Carson Branstine 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 to clinch a spot in the second round of the ongoing WTA 1000 event.

Pegula leads the head-to-head 6-5.

Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari odds

Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Pegula enters this matchup with a clear advantage, being the higher-ranked player, boasting a better win rate, and demonstrating superior serving ability. As the defending champion, she will also carry the added motivation of wanting to retain her title.

Nonetheless, Sakkari’s inspiring performance throughout the past week, along with Pegula’s recent setbacks, makes it difficult to expect a straight-sets victory for Pegula.

Prediction: Pegula to win in three sets.

