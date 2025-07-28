Canadian Open 2025: Joao Fonseca vs Tristan Schoolkate preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: Joao Fonseca vs (Q) Tristan Schoolkate
Date: July 28, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Joao Fonseca vs Tristan Schoolkate preview
Joao Fonseca will square off against qualifier Tristan Schoolkate in the first round of the Canadian Open 2025.
Fonseca rose to prominence earlier this year with his run at the Australian Open. He came through the qualifying rounds and stunned World No. 9 Andrey Rublev in the first round before losing to Lorenzo Sonego in five sets in the second round. A few weeks later he captured his maiden ATP title at the Argentina Open.
A third-round finish at the Miami Open remains Fonseca's best result at the Masters 1000 level this year. He surpassed his efforts at the Australian Open by reaching the third round of the French Open and Wimbledon. This will be his first match since his exit from the grass court Major.
Schoolkate's best result on the ATP Tour has been a quarterfinal showing at the Los Cabos Open, which he accomplished a couple of weeks ago. However, he has been killing it on the Challenger circuit, winning two titles and posting a 28-13 record. He beat Govind Nanda 6-3, 6-0 in the qualifying rounds to seal his place in the main draw of the Canadian Open.
Joao Fonseca vs Tristan Schoolkate head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between the two players, so the head-to-head is deadlocked at 0-0 at the moment.
Joao Fonseca vs Tristan Schoolkate odds
Joao Fonseca vs Tristan Schoolkate prediction
Both players are in the midst of their breakthrough seasons. Fonseca has made more progress compared to Schoolkate. The teenager has already cracked the top 50 of the ATP rankings and won a title. The Aussie, on the other hand, recently reached his first quarterfinal at the ATP level in Los Cabos and has put himself on the cusp of breaking into the top 100 of the rankings.
Fonseca has a 15-11 record this year, though only four of his wins have come on hardcourts, along with four losses as well. Schoolkate has a 4-5 record on the ATP Tour this season, with all of his wins coming on hardcourts. Both players will be making their main draw debuts at the Canadian Open.
Schoolkate's 0-5 career record against top 50 players makes him the underdog in this match-up. He has lost four of those matches this year, all on hardcourts as well, with his most recent loss coming against Denis Shapovalov in Los Cabos. Given their respective results this year, Fonseca will be expected to continue his journey in Toronto.
Pick: Joao Fonseca to win in straight sets.