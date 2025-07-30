Canadian Open 2025: Learner Tien vs Reilly Opelka preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: Learner Tien vs Reilly Opelka
Date: July 31, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Learner Tien vs Reilly Opelka preview
Learner Tien will take on Reilly Opelka in an all-American third-round clash at the 2025 Canadian Open on Thursday, July 31. The winner will meet Lorenzo Musetti or Alex Michelsen in the fourth round.
Tien commenced his campaign in Toronto with a first-round match against Colton Smith. The American broke his opponent once to win the first set. After an early break by Tien in the second set, Smith broke back in the tenth game. He then recovered by earning a break in the next game and held his serve to win the match 6-4, 7-5.
Tien faced 22nd-seed Denis Shapovalov in the second round. Both players started off strongly, with barely anything seperating the two. The first set went to a tie-break which the American won. He then earned a crucial break at 6-5 in the second set to win a closely fought encounter 7-6(4), 7-5.
Meanwhile, Opelka's serving game has proved to be the strong point at the ATP Masters 1000 event so far. In the first-round match against Sebastian Ofner, the 27-year-old registered a 90% win on his first serves. However, with both players refusing to be broken, it turned out to be a tight affair, which Opelka eventually won 7-6(6), 7-5.
Opelka faced 16th-seed Tomas Machac in the second round. He fought hard to come out on top in a nervy first-set tie-break. Despite a tough second set which went Machac's way, the American pulled the match back, winning the final set in the ninth game. He hit 24 aces enroute his 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 6-3 win over the Czech.
Learner Tien vs Reilly Opelka head-to-head
Tien emerged victorious in their only previous meeting on the tour. He defeated Opelka, 6-4, 7-6(11), in the first round of the 2025 Italian Open.
Learner Tien vs Reilly Opelka odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Learner Tien vs Reilly Opelka prediction
Tien has a 10-7 win-loss record on hard-courts this year. His best performance came at the Australian Open, where he reached the fourth round. The American has looked confident so far in Toronto, especially impressive in handling pressure points.
Opelka's wins so far have not been the most straight-forward, having to dig deep in every set he has played. While his serves are deadly, he has struggled hard to break his opponents. He earned a combined eight break-point opportunities, converting just three of them.
There is barely anything separating the two players in terms of overall play. However, given Tien's more convincing performance so far in Toronto, he is expected to get through this fixture. Opelka could come out on top if he finds an early break.
Pick: Tien to win in three sets.