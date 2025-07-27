Canadian Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint

Date: July 28, 2025

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint preview

Home hope Leylah Fernandez will open her 2025 Canadian Open campaign against the fast-rising youngster Maya Joint in a repeat of their opening-round encounter at DC just last week.

Trending

Fernandez, who is the top-ranked Canadian, comes into the tournament fresh off a strong showing at DC. She has beaten the likes of Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula en route to the final, where she is set to take on Anna Kalinskaya for the biggest title of her career.

The Canadian's season has been rather underwhelming, with the DC final being the only standout. Her overall win-loss record for the year stands at 20-17 at this point.

Joint has already won two titles this season. (Source: Getty)

Joint, meanwhile, is in the middle of a breakthrough. Not only has she won her first two titles on the Tour, but also climbed to a career-high ranking of No. 37 earlier this month.

The Aussie, however, has had a hard time translating that success on the big stage, with no wins to show for at Grand Slam events and only two at the WTA 1000 events. Nevertheless, her win-loss for the season stands at an impressive 38-17.

Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint head-to-head

Fernandez leads Joint in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten her at DC just last week. She came through with 6-3, 6-3.

Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint odds

(Odds to be updated)

Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint prediction

Joint odds

(Odds to be updated)

Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint prediction

Fernandez had beaten Joint in DC just a week ago. (Source: Getty)

Both Leylah Fernandez and Maya Joint have been playing some solid tennis of late and will come into the contest high on confidence.

That said, the Canadian's willingness to take the ball early and be more aggressive off the ground is better suited for success in quick conditions. Playing against flat-hitting opponents like Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula, she refused to budge from her position on the baseline. Her counterpunching and quick reactions were almost reminiscent of her exceptional run to the 2021 US Open final.

In the form of Joint though, Fernandez faces an opponent who likes to mix the spin on the ball more. The Aussie has a heavier forehand that she uses well to both extend and reset rallies, but the home favorite adjusted well to the playing style when the two met in DC.

The one area of comfort for Fernandez, though, should be her serve. She has been winning well over 75% of the points behind the first delivery in DC and did not get broken at all in her opener against Joint.

Given her recent run of form and the one-sided nature of their encounter just a week ago, Fernandez should be able to back herself up and get another win in front of home fans.

Prediction: Fernandez to win in three sets

