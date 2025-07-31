Canadian Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Alex Michelsen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Lorenzo Musetti vs (26) Alex Michelsen
Date: July 31, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Lorenzo Musetti vs Alex Michelsen preview
Third seed Lorenzo Musetti will take on Alex Michelsen in the third round of the Canadian Open 2025.
Following a first-round bye, Musetti was up against qualifier James Duckworth in the second round. The Italian claimed a tight first set courtesy of a single break of serve in his favor towards the end. He breezed through the second set, conceding only one game in it for a 7-5, 6-1 win.
Michelsen received a bye into the second round as well, where qualifier Tomas Barrios Vera awaited him. The American went down a break in the first set but broke back immediately to stay on level terms with his opponent. He then held a set point on the qualifier's serve in the 10th game but wasted the opportunity to close out the set.
Michelsen then overcame a 4-1 deficit in the tie-break and saved three set points to snatch the set from Barrios Vera. The young American went up a break to lead 3-2 in the second set, only for his opponent to level the score. However, he turned up the intensity once again, bagging the last three games of the match for a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win.
Lorenzo Musetti vs Alex Michelsen head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Lorenzo Musetti vs Alex Michelsen odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Lorenzo Musetti vs Alex Michelsen prediction
Both players snapped their three-match losing streaks with their respective wins at the Canadian Open. Michelsen won 75 percent of his first serve points and struck 35 winners against 40 unforced errors during his win over Barrios Vera. Musetti, meanwhile, won 90 percent of points behind his first serve and hit 17 winners compared to 12 unforced errors.
Musetti was posting some strong results until an injury interrupted his momentum. He was forced to retire from his semifinal showdown against Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open. He then skipped most of the grass swing but returned for Wimbledon, where he lost in the first round. He also left last week's Citi DC Open without a win.
Michelsen went through a rough patch of his own, though there was no injury to blame for his poor results. He has a 12-9 record on hardcourts this year, while Musetti has a 7-5 record on the surface.
Michelsen has a 1-6 record against top 10 players, with all of his matches against them being contested on hardcourts. He hasn't even won a set in all of his losses. While both players are looking to garner some momentum ahead of the US Open, the American's poor record against top players gives Musetti an edge in this encounter.
Pick: Lorenzo Musetti to win in three sets.