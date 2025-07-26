Canadian Open 2025: Mackenzie McDonald vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Mackenzie McDonald vs David Goffin

Date: July 27, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mackenzie McDonald vs David Goffin preview

The National Bank Open 2025 will witness Mackenzie McDonald go up against David Goffin as the first-round matchup on July 27.

Ad

Trending

McDonald had a subpar start to the season, losing in the first round of the Challenger in Canberra. The disappointing run further continued, as he failed to qualify for the main draw at the Australian Open.

McDonald bounced back with a run to the finals at the Challenger in San Diego, defeating multiple capable players such as Matteo Gigante, Trevor Svajda, and Kamil Majchrzak on the way.

Unfortunately, McDonald did not carry this form into the Sunshine Double. At Indian Wells, he fell to Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-7(3), 1-6 in the second round, followed by a 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 opening-round loss against Nick Kyrgios in the Miami Open. He will begin his campaign in Toronto after a short-lived stint in Washington, suffering a second-round loss against Ben Shelton.

Ad

Goffin has had a subpar performance on the hard court so far, boasting a mere 41.7% win rate. He began his year with consecutive opening-round losses in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Montpellier, and Rotterdam, before clinching his first win in Acapulco on Feb 24.

Goffin’s highlight of the season came at the Miami Open, where he pulled off a remarkable upset. After dropping the first set to Carlos Alcaraz, he rallied back to claim a thrilling 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Ad

Mackenzie McDonald vs David Goffin head-to-head

The head-to-head is tied 1-1.

Mackenzie McDonald vs David Goffin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mackenzie McDonald David Goffin

Ad

(Odds will be added when available)

Mackenzie McDonald vs David Goffin prediction

In 2025, McDonald not only has a better hard-court win rate than Goffin, but he also has better serving stats, such as a higher first-serve percentage and more aces per match.

More importantly, McDonald has shown that he can handle pressure better than Goffin. He has saved more break points and also converted more break points than his upcoming opponent.

Prediction: McDonald to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More