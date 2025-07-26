Canadian Open 2025: Mackenzie McDonald vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Mackenzie McDonald vs David Goffin
Date: July 27, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Mackenzie McDonald vs David Goffin preview
The National Bank Open 2025 will witness Mackenzie McDonald go up against David Goffin as the first-round matchup on July 27.
McDonald had a subpar start to the season, losing in the first round of the Challenger in Canberra. The disappointing run further continued, as he failed to qualify for the main draw at the Australian Open.
McDonald bounced back with a run to the finals at the Challenger in San Diego, defeating multiple capable players such as Matteo Gigante, Trevor Svajda, and Kamil Majchrzak on the way.
Unfortunately, McDonald did not carry this form into the Sunshine Double. At Indian Wells, he fell to Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-7(3), 1-6 in the second round, followed by a 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 opening-round loss against Nick Kyrgios in the Miami Open. He will begin his campaign in Toronto after a short-lived stint in Washington, suffering a second-round loss against Ben Shelton.
Goffin has had a subpar performance on the hard court so far, boasting a mere 41.7% win rate. He began his year with consecutive opening-round losses in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Montpellier, and Rotterdam, before clinching his first win in Acapulco on Feb 24.
Goffin’s highlight of the season came at the Miami Open, where he pulled off a remarkable upset. After dropping the first set to Carlos Alcaraz, he rallied back to claim a thrilling 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 victory.
Mackenzie McDonald vs David Goffin head-to-head
The head-to-head is tied 1-1.
Mackenzie McDonald vs David Goffin odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Mackenzie McDonald vs David Goffin prediction
In 2025, McDonald not only has a better hard-court win rate than Goffin, but he also has better serving stats, such as a higher first-serve percentage and more aces per match.
More importantly, McDonald has shown that he can handle pressure better than Goffin. He has saved more break points and also converted more break points than his upcoming opponent.
Prediction: McDonald to win in straight sets.