Canadian Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Caty McNally preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Fixture: (6) Madison Keys vs (PR) Caty McNally

Date: August 1, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Madison Keys vs Caty McNally preview

Madison Keys at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sixth seed Madison Keys will square off against fellow American Caty McNally in the third round of the Canadian Open 2025.

Keys received a bye into the second round, where she was up against Laura Siegemund. It was a rematch of their third-round showdown from Wimbledon a few weeks ago, in which the German came out on top 6-3, 6-3.

Keys had a momentary lapse after going 2-0 up in the opening set, conceding her break advantage. However, she bagged four of the next five games to take the set. She cruised through the second set, dishing out a breadstick to register a 6-2, 6-1 win.

McNally fought past Alycia Parks in three sets to reach the second round, where 31st seed Rebecca Sramkova awaited her. The American regrouped after blowing her break advantage by bagging three games on the trot to claim the first set.

Both players broke each other's serve twice across the first few games of the second set. McNally stepped up her game after that, nabbing the last three games of the match to score a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Madison Keys vs Caty McNally head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Madison Keys vs Caty McNally odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys -350 +1.5 (-1100) Over 20.5 (-115) Caty McNally +260 -1.5 (+475) Under 20.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Madison Keys vs Caty McNally prediction

Caty McNally at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Keys certainly had revenge on her mind when she took on Siegemund in the previous round, and easily avenged her Wimbledon loss. She dropped her serve only once during the match and aside from that brief hiccup, she never let go of the reins.

McNally was ranked outside the top 500 when she embarked on her comeback at the start of the season. She's now on the verge of breaking into the top 100. Her win against Sramkova was her second against a top 50 player this year. She also extended her winning streak to 12 matches across all levels.

McNally won a title each on the Challenger and ITF circuits over the past fortnight. She was also the only player to win a set against Iga Swiatek during the latter's title-winning run at Wimbledon. While she hasn't made the third round of a WTA 1000 tournament in her career, she will fancy her chances of doing to with Keys on the other side of the net.

Keys has been one of the tour's most consistent performers this year. However, aside from her runner-up finish at the Canadian Open in 2016, she has never won back-to-back matches at the tournament. While she will still be the favorite to win, an upset wouldn't be too surprising either.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in three sets.

