Canadian Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match details
Fixture: (6) Madison Keys vs (16) Clara Tauson
Date: August 5, 2025
Tournament: Canadian Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Madison Keys vs Clara Tauson preview
Keys, the sixth seed at this year’s tournament, has had an up-and-down season since winning her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open. She has not made another final since then but staged deep runs across surfaces at Indian Wells, the French Open, and the Queen’s Club.
Back on hardcourts for the first time since March, the American has shown flashes of the form that saw her lift the trophy at Melbourne. In her fourth-round showdown, she saved multiple match points to outlast Karolina Muchova. Her groundstrokes weren’t always hitting the spots, but she continued to fight till the very end and got the 35th win of the season (against just 10 losses).
Tauson also continues to chart a new path for herself in 2025. After winning a title in Auckland, making her first WTA 1000 final in Dubai, she posted her best Grand Slam result by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon. She was rewarded with a career-high ranking of No. 19.
Here in Montreal, the Dane is yet to drop a set in her three matches. Dropping just six games against Lucia Bronzetti and Yuliia Starodubtseva, she came into the contest against second seed Iga Swiatek high on confidence and with a win-loss of 30-15.
Madison Keys vs Clara Tauson head-to-head
Tauson leads Keys in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten her at the start of the year in Auckland. In fact, the 6-4, 7-6(7) defeat was the only loss that the American had faced until March this year.
Madison Keys vs Clara Tauson odds
(Odds to be updated when available)
Madison Keys vs Clara Tauson prediction
Madison Keys and Clara Tauson are among the biggest ball-strikers on the Tour. They possess big serves and like to go after their shots, a style of play that is richly rewarded in quick conditions.
Both women are in the top 10 of the aces leaderboard and will, in all likelihood, hit plenty more winners, both on serve and off the ground, in the contest. The deciding factor, however, will be either players’ ability to hold their ground when the shots begin to misfire.
Keys, for one, made a slow start to the contest against Karolina Muchova. She, however, hung in the match long enough to find her range and was a deserving winner in the end.
Tauson, while pushed by Swiatek, has not had to face any real danger in the tournament so far. She will thus be more prone to faltering when things get tight. The Dane has been playing at a very high level, but against a battle-hardened Keys, she could find herself coming up second best in the big moments.
Prediction: Keys to win in three sets