Canadian Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Madison Keys vs (11) Karolina Muchova

Date: August 3, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Madison Keys vs Karolina Muchova preview

Madison Keys pictured at the 2025 Canadian Open | Image Source: Getty

Sixth seed Madison Keys will face off against 11th seed Karolina Muchova in the third round (Round of 32) of the 2025 Canadian Open in Montreal on Sunday, August 3.

Keys began her season in style, winning the Adelaide International and then capturing her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Since then, her standout results include semifinal runs at Indian Wells and the HSBC Championships, as well as quarterfinal appearances in Madrid and at the French Open.

The World No. 8 arrived in Montreal after a lackluster third-round exit at Wimbledon but has managed to reach the fourth round. Along the way, she defeated Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-1, and Caty McNally 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Karolina Muchova pictured at the 2025 Canadian Open | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Muchova hasn’t made a major impact on the WTA Tour this year, with her best results being semifinal runs at the Linz Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships, leaving her still in search of her first title of the season.

However, the Czech has made a promising start at the Canadian Open. She kicked off her campaign with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Antonia Ruzic in the second round and then rallied past Belinda Bencic 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-3 to reach the fourth round.

Madison Keys vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Keys and Muchova are no strangers on the court, having met once on the WTA Tour at the 2019 China Open, where the former won in straight sets. They were also slated to face off in the Eastbourne quarterfinals last year, but the Czech gave a walkover.

Madison Keys vs Karolina Muchova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys -165 -2.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-120) Karolina Muchova +130 +2.5 (-118) Under 21.5 (-118)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Madison Keys vs Karolina Muchova prediction

The fourth-round clash between Madison Keys and Karolina Muchova at the 2025 Canadian Open on Sunday (August 3) promises to be thrilling. Both players are capable of producing highlight-reel tennis when they’re in rhythm.

Keys comes into this matchup with the kind of game that thrives on hard courts. Her booming serve and flat, aggressive groundstrokes can take control of rallies early, giving opponents little time to settle. When she keeps the errors in check, she can play lights-out tennis and run through sets quickly.

Muchova, meanwhile, will look to rely on her variety and court craft to disrupt that rhythm. She’s excellent at changing the pace, mixing in slices, and using the net to finish points. But against a confident Keys, weathering that early storm will be a big challenge.

If the American lands her first serve and keeps applying pressure from the baseline, she has the weapons to hit through Muchova and secure her place in the quarterfinals. Her firepower and current form give her the slight edge.

Pick: Keys to win in three sets.

