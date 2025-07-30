Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (6) Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund

Date: July 30, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund preview

Sixth seed Madison Keys of the United States will take on Laura Siegemund of Germany in the second round of the National Bank Open in Montreal on Wednesday, July 30.

Ad

Trending

Keys had a wonderful start to the year, winning her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January. She then reached the quarterfinals of the French Open, losing to eventual winner Coco Gauff. She then lost in the semifinal of the HSBC Championship and the third round of Wimbledon. Keys has been able to make it deep into tournaments repeatedly, but has not managed to win a title since her Australian Open triumph.

Ad

On the other hand, Siegemund lost in the third round of the Australian Open, the first round of the French Open, and then in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. The German came through the qualifiers at the National Bank Open and beat compatriot Tatjana Maria in three sets in the first round. Siegemund’s recent form has been decent, but she should find it tough against Keys.

Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head

Keys and Siegemund have faced each other thrice so far, with Keys winning once. Siegemund leads their head-to-head 2-1, with her most recent win coming at Wimbledon this year.

Ad

Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Madison Keys





Laura Siegemund







Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund prediction

Keys has been in pretty good form this season. Even at 30, she has pretty powerful groundstrokes, which should make her the favorite in her match against Siegemund.

Moreover, the German is already 37 and hence, not the quickest in terms of covering the court. Keys should be able to capitalize on that with her powerful game. However, Siegemund has a powerful serve and might be able to win a number of easy points herself.

Ad

In such a scenario, Siegemund should find it difficult to get past Keys. She might be able to win a set, but Keys should have enough in herself to put it past the veteran German. It should be a close match, though.

Pick: Keys to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadeep Roy Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.



Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.



Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.



Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport. Know More