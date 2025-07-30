Match Details
Fixture: (6) Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund
Date: July 30, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund preview
Sixth seed Madison Keys of the United States will take on Laura Siegemund of Germany in the second round of the National Bank Open in Montreal on Wednesday, July 30.
Keys had a wonderful start to the year, winning her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January. She then reached the quarterfinals of the French Open, losing to eventual winner Coco Gauff. She then lost in the semifinal of the HSBC Championship and the third round of Wimbledon. Keys has been able to make it deep into tournaments repeatedly, but has not managed to win a title since her Australian Open triumph.
On the other hand, Siegemund lost in the third round of the Australian Open, the first round of the French Open, and then in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. The German came through the qualifiers at the National Bank Open and beat compatriot Tatjana Maria in three sets in the first round. Siegemund’s recent form has been decent, but she should find it tough against Keys.
Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head
Keys and Siegemund have faced each other thrice so far, with Keys winning once. Siegemund leads their head-to-head 2-1, with her most recent win coming at Wimbledon this year.
Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund odds
Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund prediction
Keys has been in pretty good form this season. Even at 30, she has pretty powerful groundstrokes, which should make her the favorite in her match against Siegemund.
Moreover, the German is already 37 and hence, not the quickest in terms of covering the court. Keys should be able to capitalize on that with her powerful game. However, Siegemund has a powerful serve and might be able to win a number of easy points herself.
In such a scenario, Siegemund should find it difficult to get past Keys. She might be able to win a set, but Keys should have enough in herself to put it past the veteran German. It should be a close match, though.
Pick: Keys to win in three sets.