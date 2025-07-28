Canadian Open 2025: Marcos Giron vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: Marcos Giron vs (Q) Adrian Mannarino

Date: July 28, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Marcos Giron vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Marcos Giron at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Marcos Giron will lock horns with qualifier Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Canadian Open 2025.

A quarterfinal in Adelaide, along with third and fourth-round appearances at the Australian Open and the Indian Wells Masters respectively, were the highlights of Giron's early hardcourt swing. The Italian Open was the only tournament on clay where he won back-to-back matches, eventually losing in the third round.

Giron's loss in Rome kicked off a four-match losing streak, which he snapped by reaching the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne International. He capped off his time on grass with a second-round exit from Wimbledon. He lost to Jaume Munar in the first round of last week's Citi DC Open upon his return to hardcourts.

A third-round finish at Wimbledon remains the only bright spot of Mannarino's disappointing season so far. He has only four main draw wins to his name this year, two of which came at the All England Club. He beat Juan Carlos Aguilar 6-3, 6-1 to ensure his place in the main draw of the Canadian Open.

Marcos Giron vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Giron leads Mannarino 3-0 in the head-to-head record. He won their previous meeting at the Delray Beach Open 2024 in three sets.

Marcos Giron vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games





Adrian Mannarino







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Marcos Giron vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Adrian Mannarino at the Los Cabos Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

With a 4-8 record on the ATP Tour this year, Mannarino has struggled right from the start of the season. He will now try to win his first match on hardcourts this year. He has a 0-5 record on the surface this season, losing four of those matches in straight sets as well.

Mannarino progressed to his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinal at the Canadian Open 2017, losing to Denis Shapovalov from a set up. He has a 6-8 record here, and has lost in the first round for the past two years.

While Giron's return to hardcourts didn't go as planned last week, he will be the favorite to beat Mannarino considering his perfect winning record in this rivalry. He has a 17-16 record this year, with 10 of those wins coming on hardcourts.

A third-round appearance at the Canadian Open 2023 is Giron's best result at the tournament. Given his record against Mannarino and their respective results this year, the American will be expected to make a winning start to his campaign here.

Pick: Marcos Giron to win in straight sets.

