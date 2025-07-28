Canadian Open 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (24) Marta Kostyuk vs Marketa Vondrousova

Date: July 29, 2025

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Marta Kostyuk vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Having received a bye in the opener, Marta Kostyuk will get her 2025 Canadian Open campaign underway with a second-round encounter against Marketa Vondrousova.

Trending

Kostyuk, the 24th seed at this year’s tournament, comes in looking for form. She is on a six-match losing streak, having fallen at the first hurdle each time she has played since the Italian Open. The poor run has also nearly taken her season’s overall win-loss record into the negative. It currently reads 17-16.

The Ukrainian did have bright spots early in the year, making deep runs at the Sunshine Double, Madrid, and Rome. She will look to rediscover that form heading into Montreal.

Vondrousova Source: Getty

Vondrousova, meanwhile, has played far less tennis this year amid continued injury woes. She has, however, shown flashes of her best tennis and even lifted a Tour-level title at Berlin just ahead of Wimbledon.

The Czech has played only one tournament since, exiting Wimbledon in the second round for an overall win-loss record 12-6. She does have the advantage of having already played a match in the conditions, beating the talented teen Alexandra Eala in her opener here.

Marta Kostyuk vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

The two women have split their prior two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. While Kostyuk won on the clay court of Stuttgart last year, her opponent had scored a win on the hardcourts of the Billie Jean King Cup.

Marta Kostyuk vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

(Odds to be updated when available)

Marta Kostyuk vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Kostyuk is looking to snap a losing streak. (Source: Getty)

While both Marta Kostyuk and Marketa Vondrosova are players of high quality, neither has had the best time on the Tour of late.

The reality is particularly grim for the Ukrainian, who seems to have lost some faith in her closing abilities. She has been in a winning position in several of her recent matches, only to come up short in the clutch moments.

Up against an opponent of Vondrousova’s calibre, she will need to find answers quickly. The Czech possesses a varied arsenal, which includes a big serve, steady groundstrokes, and delightful touches. She will look to mix things up to keep her opponent guessing.

Kostyuk has the power-packed game needed to do well on hardcourts, but has been too error-prone in recent months. Her break point conversion rate has also hovered around a lowly 30-40%, which could spell trouble for her.

Pick: Vondrousova to win in three sets.

